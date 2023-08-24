Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Agree to Four-Year, $53 Million Extension Through 2027-28 Season

One of the NHL's most lethal offensive players will remain one of the league's highest-paid as he continues to lead a franchise starved for Stanley Cup success. Auston Matthews, winner of the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP, has agreed to spend his prime years with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs announced that Matthews and the club agreed to the four-year, $53 million extension that will have a $13.25 million average annual value. Among all signed contracts in the league, that AAV pushes Matthews past Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6M AAV) and Oilers center — and reigning Hart Trophy winner — Connor McDavid ($12.5M AAV).

Matthews has been one of the premier offensive players in the world since his NHL debut in 2016. Over his seven seasons, Matthews has tallied 542 points (299 goals, 243 assists) in 481 games, been selected to the NHL All-Star Game six times and won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the rookie of the year in 2016-17 to go along with his two Rocket Richard Trophies as the NHL's top goal scorer and the 2022 Hart Trophy.

Despite his regular season success and Toronto making the playoffs every season Matthews has been on the roster, the Leafs have advanced past the opening round of the playoffs just once during his tenure. Matthews is averaging nearly a point per game in his Stanley Cup Playoff career, with 44 points (22G, 22A) in 50 games, but that lone series win in seven chances is hanging over the head of the league's now highest-paid player — as if there wasn't enough pressure on the leader of an Original Six team that hasn't advanced to the Stanley Cup Final since winning it all in 1967.