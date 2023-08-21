Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy Golf League

Arthur Blank will become owner of the Atlanta franchise of the TGL, the new golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour.

Blank, 80, owns the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the MLS's Atlanta United. He becomes the third owner in the league after Alexis Ohanian and Serena and Venus Williams bought the Los Angeles franchise, and Fenway Sports Group scooped up the Boston team.

Blank owns the PGA Tour Superstore, which has dozens of stores across the country.

“We operate the largest (specialty) golf retail business in the world today,” Blank said in a conference call. “(TGL) really fits right into our bandwidth.”

TGL, which begins in January, will feature professionals playing on a simulator. There will be another area for short-game play at a custom-built venue in Palm Beach, Florida. Each team will have three players, matches will be held on Monday nights during the PGA Tour season, and there will be 15 head-to-head, regular-season matches. Each match will be 18 holes and played in 2 hours.