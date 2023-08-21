Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Buys Team in Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy Golf League

Arthur Blank will become owner of the Atlanta franchise of the TGL, the new golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour.
Blank, 80, owns the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and the MLS's Atlanta United. He becomes the third owner in the league after Alexis Ohanian and Serena and Venus Williams bought the Los Angeles franchise, and Fenway Sports Group scooped up the Boston team.
Blank owns the PGA Tour Superstore, which has dozens of stores across the country.
“We operate the largest (specialty) golf retail business in the world today,” Blank said in a conference call. “(TGL) really fits right into our bandwidth.”
TGL, which begins in January, will feature professionals playing on a simulator. There will be another area for short-game play at a custom-built venue in Palm Beach, Florida. Each team will have three players, matches will be held on Monday nights during the PGA Tour season, and there will be 15 head-to-head, regular-season matches. Each match will be 18 holes and played in 2 hours.
- Red Sox Parent Company Buys Team in Tiger Woods-Backed Golf League
- Venus and Serena Williams Form Los Angeles Golf Club Team in Tiger Woods’ New League
- Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Would Retire’ if LIV Golf Was Only Option
- Tour Championship Betting Picks: Can Rory McIlroy Do it Again in Atlanta?
- Tiger Woods Joins the PGA Tour’s Policy Board
- Rory McIlroy Backs PGA Tour Merger But Says ‘I Still Hate LIV’
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Rubiales’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Inhuman and Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports
- Cody Bellinger Continues To Build Free Agency Resume During MVP-Caliber SeasonSports
- Team USA’s Highest-Paid Player Brandon Ingram Has ‘Frustrating’ Struggles At FIBA World CupSports
- New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in StadiumSports
- Rubiales Timeline: Spanish Prosecutors Open Sex Abuse Investigation, RFEF Threatens to Leave UEFASports