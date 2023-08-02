Atlanta Braves’ Ace Spencer Strider Breaks His Own Record for Fewest Innings Pitched to Record 200 Strikeouts

As a rookie last year, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider became the fastest ever to record 200 strikeouts in a season. On Tuesday night, Strider broke his own record.

In a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels, Strider notched his 200th strikeout in 123 ⅓ innings, 6 ⅔ fewer than his previous record.

The All-Star right-hander faced American League MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani in the first inning and struck him out swinging with an 0-2 changeup, Strider’s first of nine strikeouts on the night.

“He’s been very impressive since he got here,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “It was great to see how he handled things last year and just how he picked right back up this year. I’ve been impressed since the first day I saw him.”

Strider, who finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting last season, is just 24 years old and joins John Smoltz (five times), Phil Niekro (three times) and Charlie Morton (twice) as the only Braves pitchers in modern history to record multiple 200-strikeout seasons.

He also joins Yu Darvish, Dwight Gooden, Hideo Nomo and Herb Score as the only five pitchers to record at least 200 strikeouts in their first two full major league seasons since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

“The goal is to just win games,” Strider told Bowman. “I mean, you know, that kind of stuff is neat. But you know, breaking records is not always a formula to winning games.”

With 57 games remaining on the Braves’ schedule, Strider still has a handful of starts left this season, leaving room to add to his MLB-best total of 208 strikeouts (37 more than second-place Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays).