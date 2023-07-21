Assistant Football Coach Witnessed Hazing at Northwestern: Report

Matt MacPherson, former Northwestern associate head coach under Pat Fitzgerald, was added to the list of ongoing staffers allegedly involved in the program’s hazing incidents.

According to the USA Today’s Josh Peter, former player Ramon Diaz and "a person in contact with several other former players" said MacPherson witnessed players participate in hazing activities, including naked pull-ups.

“He would come in and laugh at the guy(s) who was doing the naked pull-ups,” Diaz, a former Northwestern offensive lineman, told Peter.

Diaz played for the Wildcats from 2005-08, and said the events occurred during the team’s week-long preseason practices in Camp Kenosha, Wisc. The second, anonymous, source told Peter that MacPherson also witnessed the team engage in the “running” hazing activity.

The “running” activity was used to punish players, primarily freshmen, for mistakes made in practice, according to the Daily Northwestern. The players would be restrained by 8-10 upperclassmen and be "dry-humped" in a dark room.