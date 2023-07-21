Assistant Football Coach Witnessed Hazing at Northwestern: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Assistant Football Coach Witnessed Hazing at Northwestern: Report

A former player is among those who said Matt MacPherson witnessed hazing activities

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A former player alleged former Northwestern associate head coach Matt MacPherson witnessed hazing activities.David Banks/Getty Images

Matt MacPherson, former Northwestern associate head coach under Pat Fitzgerald, was added to the list of ongoing staffers allegedly involved in the program’s hazing incidents. 

According to the USA Today’s Josh Peter, former player Ramon Diaz and "a person in contact with several other former players" said MacPherson witnessed players participate in hazing activities, including naked pull-ups.

“He would come in and laugh at the guy(s) who was doing the naked pull-ups,” Diaz, a former Northwestern offensive lineman, told Peter.

Diaz played for the Wildcats from 2005-08, and said the events occurred during the team’s week-long preseason practices in Camp Kenosha, Wisc. The second, anonymous, source told Peter that MacPherson also witnessed the team engage in the “running” hazing activity.

Read More

The “running” activity was used to punish players, primarily freshmen, for mistakes made in practice, according to the Daily Northwestern. The players would be restrained by 8-10 upperclassmen and be "dry-humped" in a dark room.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.