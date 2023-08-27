Arizona State Football Self-Imposes Bowl Ban Amid Ongoing NCAA Investigation

Arizona State's football program has imposed a bowl ban on itself over violations committed under former coach Herm Edwards, according to ESPN.

"Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement to ESPN. "In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."

The program first came under investigation by the NCAA in June 2021 over allegations of recruiting violations, specifically disregarding NCAA-mandated dead periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Five full-time coaches either resigned or were terminated, including defensive coordinator and former New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, and former offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Arizona State remains under investigation by the NCAA, which has not yet issued its own sanctions.

Pierce served as the program's recruiting coordinator, allegedly helped create a culture in which rule breaking was rewarded according to The Athletic.

Edwards took over the program as head coach in 2018, but resigned from his position three games into the 2022 season under a "mutual agreement" that saw him get a $4.4 million buyout. The Sun Devils finished last season 2-7 — their worst record in a full season since 2016.

Arizona State is entering its final year in the Pac-12 and will realign into the Big 12 starting in 2024.