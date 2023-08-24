Arizona Cardinals Trade Former Top-10 Pick Isaiah Simmons to New York Giants - The Messenger
Arizona Cardinals Trade Former Top-10 Pick Isaiah Simmons to New York Giants

Arizona is cutting ties with the linebacker for a seventh-rounder

Javon Edmonds
Simmons, 25, played at Clemson and was drafted by the Cardinals eighth overall in 2020. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Simmons was selected by the Cardinals with the eighth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after several mock drafts projected him to go fourth overall to the Giants. The appeal to Simmons as a prospect wasn't just his skills as field general at the MIKE linebacker position, but his sideline-to-sideline speed that made him the best coverage linebacker in recent draft history.

At the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, Simmons ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which made the Cardinals believe Simmons could also spend snaps as a hybrid safety alongside three-time All-Pro Budda Baker.

But ex-Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph never figured out how to properly utilize Simmons, prompting Arizona to decline Simmons's fifth-year rookie option and then trade him.

Simmons is Arizona's fourth big departure in 2023. The Cardinals lost former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to retirement and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in free agency to the Minnesota Vikings. They also cut All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Simmons isn't the only linebacker to have that issue in Arizona as the Cardinals encountered a similar situation with outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

Arizona declined their fifth-year option on Reddick. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

His 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles that year led to Reddick signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He made a Super Bowl appearance in his first season back at Lincoln Financial Field after playing college ball at Temple. He'll be coached by former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot this season.

New York, which finished 18th in total defense last season, adds Simmons to either compete with 2022 sixth-rounder Darrian Beavers at inside linebacker, battle for the open starting strong safety spot or join Wink Martindale's edge rushing rotation alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari and Jihad Ward.

Martindale's defenses are known for being complex, attacking 3-4 fronts with simulated pressures. With a Swiss Army knife like Simmons, New York's pass rush becomes a threat.

