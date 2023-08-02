Apple TV Deal Presented to College Football’s Pac-12: Reports - The Messenger
Apple TV Deal Presented to College Football’s Pac-12: Reports

The Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference without a media deal through at least 2031

Matthew Gutierrez
Apple has already struck deals with MLB and MLS. Could college football be next?Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented an Apple TV media rights plan on Tuesday to the conference's presidents and chancellors, according to multiple reports. The deal would reportedly be a subscription-based product through Apple, the tech giant that has emerged in the battle for large sporting media rights contracts.

The Pac-12, whose current deal expires June 30, 2024, is the only Power 5 conference without a media deal through at least 2031.

ESPN reported that the contract would be relatively short-term and begin in 2024-25, but it could grow sizably should certain subscription numbers be met. Apple already has inked deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

The media rights deal comes as Colorado will leave the Pac-12 conference to join the Big 12 next year. Originally part of the Big 12 conference, Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011 but now returns to the Big 12 because of concerns about stability, according to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

