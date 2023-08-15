Anthony Richardson Named Colts’ Starting Quarterback - The Messenger
Anthony Richardson Named Colts’ Starting Quarterback

The fourth overall pick in April's NFL draft has earned the Colts' starting quarterback job after one preseason game

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Anthony Richardson has been named starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will open the season as QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts, first-year head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday morning.

A threat with both his gifted arm and explosive feet, the 21-year-old Richardson has qualities similar to Jalen Hurt, whom Steichen got used to coaching during his two-year tenure as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming out of Florida, Richardson was the most intriguing quarterback of the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6 feet, 4 inches and 244 pounds, he's built like a tight end. And though he has plenty of arm, his fundamentals needed a tweak.

The rookie has a tendency to throw off platform and take some unnecessary gambles. As years pass and quarterbacks become more mobile, that seems to be a normal scouting report for most of the quarterbacks not named Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the draft, was in competition with Gardner Minshew, a two-year starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and two-year backup for Steichen in Philadelphia for the starting quarterback job.

Both Richardson and Minshew had solid outings in Indianapolis's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. Richardson went 7-of-12 passing for 67 yards and an interception, overthrowing his receiver on a covered out route while facing pass rush, while also rushing for seven yards.

Minshew went 6-for-6 passing for 72 yards in the Colts' 23-19 loss.

