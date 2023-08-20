Anthony Edwards Spurs Team USA’s Comeback Win Over Germany in Final FIBA Exhibition

With the Americans trailing Germany by 16 in the third quarter in its fifth and final exhibition, it appeared that they would head into the FIBA World Cup coming off a loss. But Anthony Edwards had other ideas.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star guard was brilliant on Sunday, racking up 34 points on 11-of-20 from the floor, 4-of-8 from three and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe as Team USA mounted a late rally to knock off Germany 99-91 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves added 16 points each off the bench.

“This was fun,” Edwards said. “This is, I ain’t have fun like this in a minute. We were down, man, so like, that was adversity, fight.”

With just under four minutes left in the third quarter, the Germans — led by Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner and Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schröder — led 71-55. But a three from Haliburton jumpstarted an 8-0 Team USA spurt. The 23-year-old knocked down two more triples before the quarter ended.

That rally cut the U.S. deficit to just four heading into the final quarter.

Then Edwards and company took over. With Team USA trailing 86-80, Edwards nailed a pair of triples to tie the game. When Haliburton set up Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges for an open triple from the left wing with 2:15 to go, the Americans had their first lead since the opening period.

For good measure, Edwards hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to five, then sealed the deal with a turnaround baseline jumper.

Edwards, shown earlier this month against Puerto Rico, put on a clinic in Sunday's win. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"He's, unquestionably, the guy," Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said of Edwards' role heading into the World Cup. “I mean … he knows it, but now the team knows it and I think the fans see it. But we see it in practice every day. He genuinely believes he’s the best player in the gym every single night.”

It wasn't all bright for the Americans. Germany out-rebounded the U.S. 55-42 — including a seven-board edge on the offensive glass — and went 18-of-21 from the foul line to Team USA's 18-of-26.

Once the Americans begin World Cup group play on Saturday against New Zealand in Manila, Philippines, those shortcomings will be in need of correction. Given the defensive prowess of Jaren Jackson Jr., who had six blocks on Sunday, and the offensive versatility of backup center Paolo Banchero, a smaller lineup could allow the Americans to fire on all cylinders against clearly overmatched opponents.

But against teams with more length in the rotation — Germany, relies heavily on Wagner (6-foot-10), his brother and Orlando teammate Mo (6-foot-11) and Johannes Voigtmann (6-foot-11) — Kerr may need to consider trotting out multi-big lineups. If that comes to fruition, some combination of Jackson, Banchero, Bobby Portis and Walker Kessler could be on the table.

No matter what Kerr decides regarding his bigs, though, one thing is clear: As long as Edwards is on the court, the Americans have a chance.

Particularly if he is doing stuff like this.

"If you think about USA basketball over the years, a lot of young players have taken a leap in these World Cup [and] Olympic competitions and it feels to me like Anthony is taking that leap,” Kerr said.