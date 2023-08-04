Anthony Davis Signs Record-Breaking Extension with the Lakers
The All-NBA big man is set to make $62 million per year through 2028
Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a three-year, $186 million max extension, breaking the league record of $62 million per year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Los Angeles acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, and he helped lead the Lakers to their record-tying 17th NBA championship in 2020.
Lasting through 2028, the deal guarantees Davis will be a Laker even after LeBron James's contract expires in 2025, a concern around NBA circles for the past two seasons.
Davis has eight All-Star (two with Los Angeles), four All-NBA (one with Los Angeles) and four All-Defensive (one with Los Angeles) selections.
- Lakers Will Retire LeBron James’s Jersey
- Lakers Extend Qualifying Offers To Reaves and Hachimura
- Four Young NBA Stars Sign Rookie Max Contract Extensions
- Lakers Coach Jokes About Plans To Stop Nuggets’ Star: ‘Catch Him Out of His House and Kidnap Him’
- Texas Governor Signs Bill Barring Transgender Athletes in College Sports
After a 2-10 start to the season, Los Angeles turned its fortunes around thanks to the trade deadline acquisitions of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura.
The trio played a large role in the Lakers finishing with a 43-39 record, and reaching the Western Conference Finals.
With the offseason acquisitions of Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers are looking to beat the Boston Celtics in the race to 18 banners.
