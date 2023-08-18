No Longer a Trash Panda: Nolan Schanuel Jumps From Double-A to the Majors Less Than Six Weeks After Being Drafted - The Messenger
No Longer a Trash Panda: Nolan Schanuel Jumps From Double-A to the Majors Less Than Six Weeks After Being Drafted

Schanuel, 21, joins the Los Angeles Angels after hitting .370 with 15 RBI in 21 games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas

Javon Edmonds
Along with his .370 average in Double-A, Schanuel also drove in 15 runs in 72 at-bats.Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Less than six weeks ago, Nolan Schanuel was waiting for a Major League Baseball team to draft him after a successful career at Florida Atlantic. Now, the 21-year-old first baseman is making the jump from Double-A to the Los Angeles Angels’ big-league squad, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Schanuel played 21 games for the Rocket City Trash Pandas this season, compiling an impressive .370 batting average with 15 RBI in across 72 at-bats. Friday's call-up will be the fastest in MLB since pitcher Jerry Don Gleaton was called up by the Texas Rangers less than 40 days after being drafted in 1979.

The Angels are experienced at first base, with 33-year-old C.J. Cron and 34-year-old Mike Moustakas. Cron is batting .217, and Moustakas .274 since their July and June trades to Los Angeles from the Colorado Rockies.

Schanuel, 21, is in the same age range as other recent notable call-ups, including Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz, two young shortstops whose energy has their teams (Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds) in first place of their respective divisions.

Los Angeles is currently 60-62, seven games behind a wild-card spot in the American League after acquiring multiple veteran players prior to the trade deadline. The team added Cron, outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Rockies, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox, and didn't trade Shohei Ohtani.

