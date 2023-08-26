Angels GM Says Shohei Ohtani Declined to Get An MRI Weeks Before Tearing UCL

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Saturday that Shohei Ohtani refused to get an MRI on a cramping finger earlier this month.

“The only time we had imaging was after he felt the injury,” Minasian said. “The imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down.”

Minisian said the finger cramp occurred during Ohtani's start against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 3. Ohtani continued to hit for the Angels and made all but one of his scheduled starts — missing the one due to fatigue — until he was diagnosed with a torn UCL after being removed during his start Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Me, personally, I have zero regrets,” Minasian said. “There’s injuries that happen in baseball. This is an unfortunate one. It’s obviously tough for us, tough for him, and tough for the game.”

Ohtani is set to be a free agent after this season. Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Despite the torn UCL, Ohtani has continued to fill the DH role for the Angels, as he is currently chasing the Angels' single-season home run record. With 44, he is just three behind Troy Glaus for the record.

Ohtani is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and could demand the most lucrative contract in MLB history.

However, his status as a two-way star could be in jeopardy with the UCL tear. If Ohtani requires a second Tommy John surgery, it could keep him from pitching for one to two seasons.

Ohtani previously underwent Tommy John surgery during his rookie year in 2018. Minasian said Ohtani's most recent injury was to a different part of the elbow and produced a different set of symptoms.