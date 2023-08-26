Angels GM Says Shohei Ohtani Declined to Get An MRI Weeks Before Tearing UCL - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Angels GM Says Shohei Ohtani Declined to Get An MRI Weeks Before Tearing UCL

Ohtani was diagnosed with a torn UCL three weeks after turning down the MRI

Published |Updated
Jackson Thompson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Saturday that Shohei Ohtani refused to get an MRI on a cramping finger earlier this month.

“The only time we had imaging was after he felt the injury,” Minasian said. “The imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down.”

Minisian said the finger cramp occurred during Ohtani's start against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 3. Ohtani continued to hit for the Angels and made all but one of his scheduled starts — missing the one due to fatigue — until he was diagnosed with a torn UCL after being removed during his start Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Me, personally, I have zero regrets,” Minasian said. “There’s injuries that happen in baseball. This is an unfortunate one. It’s obviously tough for us, tough for him, and tough for the game.”

DETROIT, MI - JULY 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Ohtani is set to be a free agent after this season.Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Despite the torn UCL, Ohtani has continued to fill the DH role for the Angels, as he is currently chasing the Angels' single-season home run record. With 44, he is just three behind Troy Glaus for the record.

Ohtani is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, and could demand the most lucrative contract in MLB history.

Read More

However, his status as a two-way star could be in jeopardy with the UCL tear. If Ohtani requires a second Tommy John surgery, it could keep him from pitching for one to two seasons.

Ohtani previously underwent Tommy John surgery during his rookie year in 2018. Minasian said Ohtani's most recent injury was to a different part of the elbow and produced a different set of symptoms.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.