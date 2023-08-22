Anaheim Ducks Prospect Will Francis Says He’s Battling Cancer Again - The Messenger
Anaheim Ducks Prospect Will Francis Says He’s Battling Cancer Again

Will Francis reveals leukemia has returned after first 2020 diagnosis

Matthew Gutierrez
Anaheim Ducks LogoDerek Leung/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks prospect and University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs defenseman Will Francis, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL entry draft, revealed he's battling leukemia for a second time.

Francis said he conducted a routine, post-recovery checkup earlier in August when a blood test revealed the leukemia he was initially diagnosed with in March 2020 has returned.

"I was disappointed and shocked because I was in the best physical shape of my life," the junior said in a statement. "I'm surrounded and supported by not only my family, all my teammates, who are like my brothers, all of our coaches and athletic trainers, and friends but an excellent team of doctors and medical professionals, and they have a plan for us to again attack and defeat the disease."

Francis was diagnosed three and a half years ago after blood tests revealed his white blood cell count was 20 times higher than normal. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and underwent chemotherapy, which he completed in July 2022, allowing him to return to college hockey last season.

Last season, Francis dressed for 28 games and recorded one assist for the Bulldogs. He has attended Ducks training camp each of the past two years.

Francis added that he will miss the upcoming fall semester of school and hockey due to treatment.

"I anticipate being back on the UMD campus, in class, and on the ice at Amsoil (Arena) in January," he said.

