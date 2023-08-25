Alyssa Thomas Breaks WNBA Record With 24th Double-Double

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas recorded her 24th double-double on Thursday, breaking the WNBA record for most double-doubles recorded in a single season. Thomas recorded 22 points and 12 assists in the Sun’s 95-90 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

The four-time All Star broke a record of 23 double-doubles, set by Tina Charles in 2011. (Charles’s double-doubles were from her stats in points and rebounds, while Thomas’s are points and assists.)

Thomas broke the record in the 34th game of the season, with six games remaining in the regular season. (The WNBA season increased to 40 games for the 2023 season; the WNBA only played 34 games in 2011, when Charles set the record.)

Thomas also became the fourth player to record 3,000 points, 2,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists with a single franchise, joining the likes of Tamika Catchings (Indiana Fever), Candace Parker (Sparks) and Diana Taurasi (Mercury). Thomas was drafted by the Sun in 2014, and has played for them her entire career.

Thomas also owns the WNBA triple-double record, having recorded more of them just this season than any player has in their career. Thomas is also the only player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles, and did it for the third time in her career at the beginning of August.

The MVP conversation has largely been limited to the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson and the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, but Thomas continues to make an argument for herself.