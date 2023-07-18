All-Summer League Teams Announced, Cavs Beat Rockets for Championship

The NBA 2K24 Summer League wrapped up Monday night in Las Vegas, as the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore and the Houston Rockets, 99-78, in the championship game.

Cleveland center Isaiah Mobley was named MVP of the title game for his 28 points on 60 percent shooting, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He became the first Cavalier to score at least 25 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a Summer League game since Ante Zizic did so in 2018.

Cavaliers wing Sam Merrill, who was named to the All-Summer League First Team alongside Whitmore, scored 27 points of his own on 57 percent shooting, including 50 percent from three. His 25 threes this summer were the most by a player since 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Houston Rockets for the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship. Louis Grasse/Getty Images

All-Summer League Second Team wing Emoni Bates finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block for the Cavaliers. Whitmore finished with 14 points on 35.3 percent shooting.

Joining Whitmore and Merrill on the All-Summer League First Team were Utah Jazz shooting guard Keyonte George, Denver Nuggets wing Hunter Tyson and Miami Heat big man Orlando Robinson.

On the All-Summer League Second Team, Bates was joined by Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie, Chicago Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, LA Clippers guard Xavier Moon, Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson.

Of the 11 All-Summer League selections, four (George, Tyson, Whitmore and Wilson) were rookies.

Every year, the Summer League offers a look at the NBA's young talent, and fans always anticipate the matchup between the top two draft picks. This year, the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets - featuring No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller - averaged 1.39 million viewers on ESPN, ranking second in Summer League history behind Zion Williamson’s 2019 debut (1.61 million viewers).

The 1.39 million for Spurs-Hornets was more than San Antonio’s only nationally televised game in 2022-23, a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamo Dome that averaged 1.36 million viewers.