All-Pro Guard Zack Martin Ends Holdout, Agrees to Contract With Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin's holdout from the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the franchise and its standout right guard had agreed to a reworked contract, one that will pay Martin more than $18 million annually — fully guaranteed — over the next two years.

Martin, 32, had been holding out of training camp since July 26. His previous deal paid him $14 million per year, which ranked ninth in the NFL among guards based on average annual salary, per Spotrac.

Now that he has a new deal, Martin becomes the third-highest paid guard in the league, behind only Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson ($20.5 million and $20 million annually, respectively).

Schefter reported that while the contract is not officially signed, Martin is expected to fly to Oxnard, Calif., — the site of Cowboys training camp — shortly. Negotiations between Martin's agent and the franchise had reportedly been going on for 10 days, with Martin and Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones even communicating directly.

On July 27, when asked about Martin's holdout, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "pay the man."

He had a point. Since being drafted by Dallas with the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin has been a first-team All-Pro honoree six times, and a second-teamer twice. He was also named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, alongside Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith. Since Martin arrived out of Notre Dame, Dallas' offensive line has routinely been rated among the best in the league, with DeMarco Murray (2014) and Ezekiel Elliot (2016 and 2018) capturing three of the last nine rushing titles.