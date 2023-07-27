Dolphins All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miss 6 to 8 Weeks With Knee Injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice with a left knee injury later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

The three-time All-Pro was traded to Miami by the Los Angeles Rams in March and, when healthy, is expected to form one of the top cornerback duos in the league alongside two-time All-Pro Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins open their 2023 regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, six weeks and two days from Friday.