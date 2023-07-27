Dolphins All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miss 6 to 8 Weeks With Knee Injury - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dolphins All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miss 6 to 8 Weeks With Knee Injury

Ramsey grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play at Thursday's practice

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jalen Ramsey left Dolphins practice early with a left knee injury.Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice with a left knee injury later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

The three-time All-Pro was traded to Miami by the Los Angeles Rams in March and, when healthy, is expected to form one of the top cornerback duos in the league alongside two-time All-Pro Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins open their 2023 regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, six weeks and two days from Friday.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.