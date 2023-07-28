Alex Rodriguez to Work Exclusively for Fox Sports: Report

Alex Rodriguez, the former three-time MVP and 14-time MLB All-Star, is set to sign an exclusive contract extension with Fox Sports, ending his deal with ESPN after this season, according to a report Friday by The Hollywood Reporter.

The length of the deal is unclear, though it's reportedly "believed to be the most lucrative deal yet for an MLB analyst, with a term of more than three years."

Rodriguez, 48, joined Fox Sports as a full-time analyst in 2017 and has become a fixture on the MLB studio team with host Kevin Burkhardt, three-time World Series champion David Ortiz, and five-time champion Derek Jeter.

Rodriguez has worked for both Fox Sports and ESPN's alternate broadcast alongside Michael Kay, but his new Fox Sports deal is expected to be exclusive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That would end his tenure at ESPN after this season.

Rodriguez could be the latest star athlete to sign a lucrative contract with Fox Sports, joining future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who begins a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network next year. Fox's NFL team includes former New York Giants Super Bowl-winning pass rusher Michael Strahan and four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016 after 22 seasons, including a 2009 World Series with the New York Yankees. He won MVP awards in 2003, 2005 and 2007. He hit 696 career home runs, which ranks fifth all-time.