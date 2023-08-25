Alex Morgan Joins Star Spanish Players in Showing Support to Jenni Hermoso on Social Media Amid World Cup Kiss Controversy

In the wake of Spanish football president Luis Rubiales’s shocking refusal to resign in the face of criticism over a televised, non-consensual kiss with a Spanish player at the Women’s World Cup, members of the Spanish football community are speaking out.

Rubiales has come under fire since he kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Final.

Rubiales has faced many calls to resign since Sunday. Ahead of an emergency meeting of the general assembly of the RFEF, the Spanish football federation, reporters were told that Rubiales would be stepping down and that a replacement had been named.

Instead, addressing the general assembly, Rubiales refused to resign, asserting that the kiss was consensual (Hermoso has previously said it was not) and claiming to be a victim of “false feminists” and “social assassination.”

Hermoso has remained relatively quiet on social media, beyond posts about Spain's victory and a short statement through FUTPRO, the Spanish players' union.

Backlash to the speech came quickly, as did support for Hermoso. Players in Spain’s football world and beyond have reacted on social media; a hashtag, #SeAcabó ("it's over") is trending on X, formerly Twitter, as people not only show support for Hermoso but proclaim that they will not put up with this kind of misogynistic behavior anymore.

Here are some of the players that have voiced support for Hermoso:

Spanish Women's National Team

Many members of the Spanish national team's World Cup roster have shown support for their teammate, including Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmatí, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, captain Olga Carmona (who scored the game-winning goal in the Final), forwards Athenea del Castillo and Mariona Caldentey, defender Irene Paredes and goalkeepers Cata Coll and Misa Rodriguez.

Liga F

Players on teams in Liga F, the Spanish women's league, also voiced their support. Hermoso, who plays for CF Pachuca in Mexico, received many messages from teammates who played with her when she was at FC Barcelona, including Swiss winger Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen, Spanish multi-tool player Virginia Torrecilla and Spanish defender María "Mapi" León, who refused selection to the national team as part of a feud between Spanish players, the RFEF and controversial head coach Jorge Vilda.

Spain Men's National Team

Players on the men's national team have also shown support for the Spanish women's team, calling out Rubiales's behavior. Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and former goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacted soon after the speech, while Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto showed support a few hours later.

Héctor Bellerín, a winger for Réal Betis, posted two slides to his Instagram story, calling the situation a "shame."

"Football is a social tool to move forward and progress, machismo should have no place in this system," Bellerín wrote. "The narcissist never believes he has made a mistake, he is capable of lying, manipulating the truth and making the victim guilty in order to maintain his power over others."

Additionally, Spanish striker Borja Iglesias said that he would not play for the Spanish National Team until Rubiales was punished for his actions.

Other International Players

Hermoso has also gotten support from other prominent players around the world, including the USWNT's Alex Morgan, England's Beth Mead, Sweden's Fridolina Rolfö, Portugal's Jessica Silva, Switzerland's Lia Wälti, the Netherlands' Merel van Dongen and Canada's Janine Beckie.

Three of these players — Rolfö, Wälti and van Dongen — played Hermoso and Spain during the Women's World Cup and lost, but showed support anyway. (Mead, who plays for runner-up England, did not play in the World Cup due to an ACL tear.)