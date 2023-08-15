Alex Collins, Former NFL Running Back, Dead at 28

Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins has died, the teams announced via social media Monday evening.

He was 28 years old.

Collins was involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement, per WJZ-TV. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered."

"He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace," Harbaugh added.

The deadly crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. local time. The preliminary investigation indicated Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 33rd Avenue, according to authorities.

At some point, Collins' motorcycle struck the rear passenger side 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV driven by an adult female driver, who proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue.

"The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting," per a release from the sheriff's office.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A college standout at Arkansas, Collins played with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018.

During his time in Baltimore, Collins gained 326 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns, per the station. He played five total NFL seasons. Collins was drafted by Seattle in 2016.