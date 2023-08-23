A’ja Wilson Scores 53 Points, Ties WNBA Single-Game Record in Aces Win Over Dream

Las Vegas Aces forward — and reigning WNBA MVP — A'ja Wilson etched her name in the record books with a 53-point outburst in the team's 112-100 victory against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday in Atlanta, tying the the WNBA's single-game scoring record, which was previously set by Liz Cambage for the Dallas Wings in in July 2018 against the New York Liberty.
"She runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches as if she were Spider-Man," Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said. "She is just special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace and how she handles herself and her teammates. She is a phenomenal superstar."
The 27-year-old two-time WNBA MVP is just the third player to record a 50-point game in league history. The first was Riquna Williams, who scored 51 for the Tulsa Shock against the San Antonio Silver in September 2013.
Wilson's previous career-high was 40 points, which was also set this season during Las Vegas' 113-89 win over the Washington Mystics on August 11.
The five-time All-Star shot 16-for-23 from the floor and connected on 20 of her 21 free throw attempts in the win while also collecting seven rebounds four blocked shots.
"I was just really aggressive today," Wilson said. "I'm out there having fun, and I get the opportunity to play with some amazing women. I don't take these moments for granted."
The record-setting night helped the defending-champion Aces bounce back from a low-scoring 78-72 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. Las Vegas has now improved to a league-best 29-4 record and sits 10.5 games ahead in first place in the Western Conference.
