Aaron Rodgers, Sean Payton Drama Offers Fascinating Lead-Up to ‘Hard Knocks’

The first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets,” airs Aug. 8. But the drama has already begun in Florham Park, N.J.

In an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell published on Thursday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton took aim at former Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start last season. Payton said it was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” and “everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”

A member of the NFL’s coaching fraternity, albeit one who was out of the business for a year — Payton left the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season, spending 2022 as a FOX Sports analyst before returning to the sidelines with the Broncos — taking a shot at another member was eyebrow-raising.

On Friday, Payton apologized for the remarks, saying “I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on, and not my coaching hat on.”

But what makes this more interesting is Hackett’s current position: Jets offensive coordinator. And if you did not expect Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get involved in this, well, think again.

“I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising,” Rodgers said to Peter Schrager of NFL Network on Friday. “For a coach to do that to another coach, my love for Hack goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay, kept in touch, love him and his family, he’s an incredible family man, incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL.”

Rodgers clearly has an affinity for Hackett, and rightfully so. The latter was the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator for two of Rodgers’ four MVP seasons (2020 and 2021). During Hackett's time in the building, the Packers reached the NFC Championship game twice, and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC the other season.

But his first stint as a head coach was a major disappointment. Clock management issues, an inability to maximize new quarterback Russell Wilson and a host of close losses saw the franchise elect to let Hackett go just 15 games into his first season.

Payton was the choice to replace him, and his task is getting Denver back to the postseason for the first time since the franchise won its third Super Bowl in February of 2016.

Whether he helps Wilson bounce back from the worst season of his career will play a major role. The 34-year-old threw 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, completing a career-low 60.5% of his passes.

According to Payton, though, it wasn’t all Wilson's fault.

“Oh, man. There’s so much dirt around that,” Payton said. “There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it.”

Hard Knocks drama is not new. We all remember when the Miami Dolphins cut Chad Johnson and traded Vontae Davis in 2012, and the emotional reactions from those two. The friction between Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was evident in 2018.

Rodgers speaking up in support of his coach is just the latest entry.

“It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure, that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year,” Rodgers said. “Thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coach’s names out of his mouth.”