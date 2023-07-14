Aaron Rodgers on Hard Knocks: ‘They Forced It Down Our Throats’

The New York Jets will be featured on this year’s season of “Hard Knocks” on HBO, but new franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t particularly thrilled.

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers said this week. “Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations on our squad. So, they forced it down our throats, and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, spoke to KPIX during a practice golf round of the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nev., adding: “One of the only things I like about ‘Hard Knocks’ is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev (Schreiber). I hope I get to meet him.”

In April, New York sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Rodgers, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The 2024 conditional second-round pick becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps this season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Rodgers in the picture and a host of young talent, New York was a logical choice for “Hard Knocks.” Plus, only four teams — the Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders — were not exempt from selection, based on criteria approved in 2013 by NFL owners.

That year, it was determined that if a team does not volunteer for “Hard Knocks,” the league will select one. The franchises exempt from selection have a first-year head coach, made the playoffs in one of the last two years or had been featured in “Hard Knocks” at any point in the past decade.

Jets coach Robert Saleh has made it clear he has no interest in being featured on “Hard Knocks,” but the NFL selected them.

“I know there’s several teams that would love to have ‘Hard Knocks’ in the building, but we’re just not one of them,” Saleh told reporters.

The Jets were last featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2010, when they reached the AFC Championship game under coach Rex Ryan.

Training camp begins July 19, and the Jets open the 2023 season at home vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. New York is looking for its first winning season since 2015, and its first playoff appearance since 2010.