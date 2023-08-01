Aaron Rodgers’ New-Look Jets Sound Awfully Familiar

It’s barely August, yet the New York Jets are already waist-deep in Aaron Rodgers personality politics.

Rodgers, his Jets teammates and coaches, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton spent the final days of July embroiled in a war of words best summarized in the voice of an overstimulated middle-schooler describing the events leading to a playground rumble. OMG, Sean TOTALLY gassed Nathaniel in front of the whole lunch table. Then Aaron heard what Sean said about his bestie and got soooooo aggro that he was all like “meet me behind the jungle gym at recess.”

To translate: Payton took some unnecessary swipes at the Jets in an exclusive interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, comparing the “pomp and circumstance” surrounding Rodgers’ arrival to the overindulgent hoopla that preceded Russell Wilson’s inaugural season with the Broncos and the tragicomedy that unfolded.

Payton tried not to single out Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos’ head coach last year, Jets offensive coordinator this year and Rodgers’ road dawg for life, saying there were “20 dirty hands” responsible for the Broncos’ pratfall. But he did say that the failure of the 2022 Broncos was an “incrimination” against Hackett, among others.

The Jets responded to Payton’s mostly-tangential criticism with four-plus days of overheated public clapbacks, highlighted by Rodgers’ remarks in a televised interview with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on Sunday: "I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

If you tuned out all of this turkey gobble—these distractions, if you will—then congratulations! You have done what successful coaches and veteran quarterbacks have stressed as essential to team chemistry and culture since roughly the birth of the NFL. But nobody’s allowed to criticize one of Rodgers’ coaches except Rodgers, and Hackett was among his favorite allies/enablers in Green Bay. So Rodgers leapt to defend Hackett’s honor like he was rescuing Maid Marion from the clutches of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Rodgers wasn’t alone. “Seems like someone started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season. F***ing bum,” wrote current Jets and former Packers and Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner in a social media post.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here,” added wide receiver Allen Lazard, another former teammate/compatriot imported from Green Bay to make Rodgers extra comfy.

Rodgers, with his long history of press conference manifestos and passive-aggressive podcast diatribes, inevitably ends up speaking for “everyone,” whether everyone likes it or not.

Fans of schoolyard gossip and WWE-style storytelling love this sort of trash talk. Old-school football traditionalists know that week-long he-said/he-said dramas are a great way to win a news cycle but lose sight of what matters. (Payton, who seemed more intent on sending a message to his Broncos than the Jets, later walked his comments back, then clammed up). Sportstalk soap operas are particularly dangerous to both Rodgers and the Jets, who each need a change of habits and perceptions as much as they need each other.

Rodgers arrived in New York with a Hall of Fame resumé and a reputation as a locker-room lobbyist, podcast gadfly, aspiring game-show host and anti-authoritarian free spirit with one eye on what is sure to be a long, strange retirement journey. He’s a “complicated fella,” to quote Packers team president Mark Murphy, whose regime received public earfuls from Rodgers that make Payton’s comments sound like a wedding toast. Rodgers always appears to have a lengthy agenda, and while winning the second Super Bowl of his career is certainly at the top, the steps which lead to that goal—obeying coaches, avoiding controversies—are usually further down.

The Jets, meanwhile, are once again seeking a savior to rescue them from years/decades/generations of futility. The Jets organization compulsively demands the spotlight—hiring blustery coaches like Rex Ryan or cantankerous oddballs like Adam Gase, signing Rodgers/Brett Favre/Tim Tebow, making splashy free agent moves the moment the roster starts to look quasi-competitive—even though it invariably sears them to a crisp.

Rodgers and the Jets labored hard upon the quarterback’s arrival to signal that he was a Big Apple kind of guy who hangs out at Rangers games and Taylor Swift concerts, not a moonbat who gulps down ayahuasca tea while binging YouTube conspiracy videos. Rodgers, who kept his own spring schedule in Green Bay, then attended OTAs and gave boilerplate responses to press conference questions. For a few weeks, the Jets looked like a buttoned-down franchise with a totally-normal new veteran quarterback.

The facade cracked before the shoulder pads were broken in. The Payton Saga illustrates that Jets are the same old Jets: Poke them, and they’ll chase you into the middle of the Garden State Parkway to poke you back. And Rodgers is still Rodgers, with his inner circle of loyalists, an eagerness to broadcast his dissatisfactions and some rather thin skin.

The Payton-Jets-Rodgers feud has finally started to cool, but only temporarily. It will be rekindled as a talking point in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game telecast, when there will be little else to talk about. And again next week when the Hard Knocks crew edits its footage and catches up to the story. And again in the week leading up to Jets-at-Broncos in Week 5, which will be drummed up as the sort of mini-Super Bowl that prevents a team from properly focusing on reaching the real one.

All of this intrigue comes from some offhand remarks by an opposing coach from a different division. What happens if AFC East rivals in Miami or Buffalo start chirping directly at Jets players? (The Patriots, of course, do not chirp.) What happens when The New York Post or Daily News slaps Hackett on the back page after a dumb call in a crucial situation, certain that it will bait Rodgers into a response? What happens if Jets head coach Robert Saleh, a self-admitted keeper of “receipts” from Jets bashers, grows unhappy with the state of the offense, or tries to wrest back the team spokesman role from his quarterback, or just wants his players to pipe down and keep their noses in the playbook?

There’s a reason successful coaches hate feuds and beefs, especially in the heat of summer. Training camp is supposed to be about drills, repetition, perfecting techniques, mastering playbooks, establishing timing, building chemistry, and other all the other minutiae and drudgery best handled when players aren’t wondering what they will tell a camera crew when asked about their quarterback’s response to an opposing coach’s week-old remarks.

In other words, training camp is supposed to be about the stuff that Payton was actually talking about in that USA Today. “We’re going to learn how rewarding it is to play for each other, compete for each other, rather than for ourselves,” he said.

Payton was talking about his own embattled team and eccentric quarterback, not the Jets and Rodgers. But it’s a message the Jets should be taking to heart. Instead, they opted to provide lots of preening and bluster: the Jets’ version of “pomp and circumstance.”