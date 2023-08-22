Aaron Rodgers Loses Long-Time State Farm Insurance Endorsement Deal: Report

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not endorse State Farm Insurance anymore, according to Sportico.
Rodgers' partnership with the company began in 2011, and he has become the de-facto spokesperson for the company, having starred in over 400 commercials. The deal was one of the most lucrative endorsement partnerships in professional sports, worth an estimated $3 million per year for the quarterback, according to Yahoo.
Rodgers' relationship with the company was strained during the 2021 NFL season, when Rodgers became the center of controversy after he tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed he did not get vaccinated. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said he didn't get vaccinated because he's allergic to several ingredients included in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He also said he feared blood-clotting issues from the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Rodgers, 39, missed only one game in COVID-19 protocol, but State Farm pulled nearly all commercials featuring the star quarterback from the air.
"We don’t support some of the statements that [Rodgers] has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” a State Farm spokesperson said, according to USA Today.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, lost another one of his endorsement deals with Wisconsin medical clinic group Prevea Health shortly after, the company announced.
Rodgers' partnership with State Farm officially ended after the end of the 2022 NFL season, which Sportico confirmed Tuesday.
Fellow star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and NBA veteran All-Star Chris Paul have also signed their own endorsement deals with the company. Now, Mahomes is the lone NFL figure associated with the brand.
