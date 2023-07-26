Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets Agree to New Two-Year, $75M Guaranteed Contract - The Messenger
Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets Agree to New Two-Year, $75M Guaranteed Contract

The four-time NFL MVP lowers his salary cap hit

Matthew Gutierrez
Rodgers and the Jets open the 2023 season at home vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through 2024 with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The new contract means Rodgers has agreed to a $35 million pay cut from his previous deal with nearly $110 million guaranteed.

On Wednesday, Rodgers told reporters that he wouldn't be with the Jets for only one season.

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal," Rodgers, 39, said. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after a lengthy tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers signed an extension with the Packers before the 2022 season and was slated to earn only $1.16 million in base salary this year, then $107.55 million in 2024.

Jets training camp began July 19, and the Jets open the 2023 season at home vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. New York is looking for its first winning season since 2015, and its first playoff appearance since 2010 -- the NFL's longest active playoff drought.

