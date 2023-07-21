Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes Headline Madden’s ‘99 Club’ - The Messenger
Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes Headline Madden’s ‘99 Club’

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Cowboys Zack Martin also join elite group

Matthew Gutierrez
Donald, 32, brought a Super Bowl to Los Angeles two seasons ago.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was revealed as a member of Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club,” his record-breaking seventh appearance. The honor snaps his tie with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, a six-time member of the “99 Club.” 

The club’s name derives from Madden NFL 99, the first version of the video game to feature players with “99” ratings, the top rating a player can receive in the game. 

Donald, 32, has made the Pro Bowl every season of his nine-year career, won a Super Bowl ring and has been named Defensive Player of the Year three times (2017, '20'18, '20) with the Rams. The 2014 first-round pick is the strongest player in the video game, with a 99 strength rating. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who received a 99 rating for the third time in his seven NFL seasons, ties Aaron Rodgers for the third-most 99 Club appearances by a signal-caller. Mahomes, 27, already has two Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVPs.

Joining Donald and Mahomes in the 99 Club:

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings: Arguably the league’s top receiver at 24 years old, Jefferson is coming off his best season yet, with a league-leading 128 catches for 1,809 yards. He also led the NFL with 28 catches of 20-plus yards and 80 receptions for first downs. It’s Jefferson’s first “99 Club” appearance and makes him the highest-rated Vikings receiver ever, passing Randy Moss’ “98” overall rating in past editions.  

Zack Martin, guard, Dallas Cowboys: Martin becomes the 99 Club's first guard since Larry Allen received the rating in 2003. A first-round pick in 2014, Martin has made six All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls. 

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs: One of Mahomes’ go-to targets is Kelce, whose fourth 99 Club appearance sets a record for tight ends. Kelce, 33, has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his last seven seasons; 2022 marked his fourth All-Pro selection. 

