49ers Star Nick Bosa Not Expected to Report to Training Camp

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that he doesn't expect edge rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, to report to the team's training camp until he signs a new contract.

Bosa, entering his fifth NFL season, is set to make $17.8 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract. Per the collective bargaining agreement signed by the league and players' union in 2020, a player under contract who doesn't report to training camp is subject to mandatory $50,000 daily fines that can not be waived (waiving fines was a common arrangement before the 2020 CBA).

"We’re working diligently to try to come to an agreement," Lynch said. "I think the challenge is you’re talking about a real special player. You’re talking about one of the better players in the league. You could argue that could simplify things, but I think at times it’s just finding that sweet spot.”

Bosa was drafted second overall by the 49ers in 2019 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. Since then, he has made three Pro Bowls and led the league with 18.5 sacks in 2022, earning the NFL's top defensive player honor.

Excluding the 2020 season, when he only played in two games due to a torn ACL, Bosa has averaged 14.3 sacks and 18.6 tackles for loss per season.