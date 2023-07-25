49ers Star Nick Bosa Not Expected to Report to Training Camp - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

49ers Star Nick Bosa Not Expected to Report to Training Camp

49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year to hold out until a new contract is signed

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bosa is entering the final year os his rookie contract.Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that he doesn't expect edge rusher Nick Bosa, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, to report to the team's training camp until he signs a new contract.

Bosa, entering his fifth NFL season, is set to make $17.8 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract. Per the collective bargaining agreement signed by the league and players' union in 2020, a player under contract who doesn't report to training camp is subject to mandatory $50,000 daily fines that can not be waived (waiving fines was a common arrangement before the 2020 CBA).

"We’re working diligently to try to come to an agreement," Lynch said. "I think the challenge is you’re talking about a real special player. You’re talking about one of the better players in the league. You could argue that could simplify things, but I think at times it’s just finding that sweet spot.”

Read More

Bosa was drafted second overall by the 49ers in 2019 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. Since then, he has made three Pro Bowls and led the league with 18.5 sacks in 2022, earning the NFL's top defensive player honor.

Excluding the 2020 season, when he only played in two games due to a torn ACL, Bosa has averaged 14.3 sacks and 18.6 tackles for loss per season.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.