49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Expected to Return to Training Camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has return to training camp, 49ers GM John Lynch said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Lynch said Purdy is cleared “without restrictions,” adding that, “Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go.”

Purdy’s recovery has been progressing successfully, Lynch said, adding: “There’s markers along the way, he’s continued to hit his markers ... A lot of that’s a testament to Brock and his work ethic, some good genes, and, I mean, it’s all good news.”

Purdy underwent elbow surgery in the off-season after a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear on his throwing arm, sustained during last year’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers lost, 31-7.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is restricted by a pitch count and is taking some practices off, but will eventually ramp up to practicing every day. When asked if Purdy will be the first-team quarterback, Shanahan said, “The ruling’s out there.”

Purdy was selected by the 49ers with the 262nd pick of the 2022 draft, giving him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” used for the player picked last in the draft. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Purdy was a third-string quarterback; however, injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo moved Purdy to QB1 in December.

With Purdy under center, the 49ers won their final five regular-season games to clinch the NFC West title, then won two playoff games. Purdy finished the regular season with 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and a 119.4 passer rating.

Purdy and Lance, who is also healthy, are expected to battle for the QB1 spot during training camp, along with Sam Darnold. In March, Shanahan implied that Purdy would be his first choice for QB1 once he got healthy.