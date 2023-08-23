49ers General Manager John Lynch: Team is ‘Most Likely’ Keeping Trey Lance

After losing out on the team's No. 2 quarterback job to Sam Darnold, Trey Lance might not be with the San Francisco 49ers for much longer. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, after naming Darnold as Brock Purdy's top backup, the franchise is looking into its options regarding Lance.

The 23-year-old has struggled to catch on in San Francisco since the 49ers traded up to get him in the 2021 NFL Draft. After beginning the 2022 season as the starter, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September. After Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the NFC title game last winter, Lance's future in San Francisco was up in the air. An uneven performance through two preseason games led Kyle Shanahan to demote Lance further down the depth chart.

49ers general manager John Lynch, speaking on KNBR radio in San Francisco on Thursday, said that Lance was "devastated" by the move, but ultimately "handled it incredibly well, with class." He also said that Lance "made incredible leaps and bounds this year," and that the choice between he and Darnold for the backup job was a "painstaking" one for the coaching staff.

"When you put your heart and soul into something and it doesn't come to fruition, you're going to be devastated," Lynch said. "That's the type of competitor he is. But we're in a good place, he'll be back in the building today and we're moving forward."

After trading three first-rounders to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft — and the chance to select Lance and make him the heir apparent to then-49ers starter and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garappolo — San Francisco is at a crossroads with the talented, but unproven, Lance. He is entering the third season of his four-year, $34.1 million rookie contract. San Francisco has a team option for the fifth year.

However, Lynch said during his radio appearance that the "most likely option" is that the franchise holds onto Lance as the third quarterback.

"We're very happy with Trey," Lynch said. "The most likely option is that he's here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that's not something that we'd turn a blind eye to. But that's not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team."

Shanahan, during his own KNBR appearance on Wednesday, said that Lance will play during the 49ers' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, coming in after Purdy and Darnold.

Shanahan also mentioned that he gave Lance the day off on Wednesday after informing him of his third-string status.

"We had such a light practice today, and watching how Trey was when we talked, we just thought it was better. 'Hey, take the day off, get away a little bit, clear your head some, and we'll talk later in the afternoon, and we'll get you back in here tomorrow.'"