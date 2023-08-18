$35M Football Stadium Opens for Texas High School — With Only 1,300 Students

The town of Melissa in North Texas had only 1,378 residents in the 2000 U.S. Census Bureau statistics. Now, Melissa High School alone has about 1,300 students.

Melissa is a burgeoning suburb about 40 miles north of Dallas. High school football rules in Texas, especially in Melissa, where the Cardinals are going to be a favorite to challenge for a state championship this season.

Even if Melissa High doesn’t win state, it has home digs that’ll rival almost any high school in the country.

The school district is set to open a new stadium that seats 10,000 people, has luxury suites, a multi-tiered press box and a giant video scoreboard. There’s also a lavish indoor practice facility with bay doors that open to a college-like weight room.

All of this to the tune of $35 million.

The Melissa Independent School District (MISD) will officially open Kenny Deel Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the state’s preseason Class 5A Division II poll, will host perennial powerhouse Argyle (No. 3), a neighboring community that’s also seen a population explosion over the last two decades.

Kenny Deel said that when he first came to Melissa about 37 years ago, when the population was just 550, the small town was known merely for “beer stores and a speed trap,” according to an interview with WFAA. He said the football stadium at that time might hold about 300 people.

“I feel rewarded, honored and humbled, and just any of those adjectives you want to throw in there,” Deel said.

It’s not even close to the biggest high school football stadiums in Texas, which takes its fervor for the sport to a level hardly seen anywhere else in the country. However, most of the stadiums in places like Texas host multiple schools, particularly in larger metropolitan areas.

Memorial Stadium in Mesquite has a 19,400 capacity. It’s home to several schools. Farrington Field in Fort Worth can hold 18,500, just as many as Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. Allen High School, also a North Dallas suburb, opened its new 12,000-seat stadium in 2012, according to a tabulation by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

There are at least 50 high school football stadiums in Texas that are larger than Melissa’s new stadium opening next week, but none for a single school so small.