2024 PGA Tour Schedule Unveiled, with 12 Non-Major Designated Events on Calendar

We now know what the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will be. What changed, and what stayed the same?

The schedule, first reported by Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, will feature 36 regular season events, three FedEx Cup Playoff events — the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship — and eight post-playoffs fall series events.

The regular season will open Jan. 4-7 with The Sentry Tournament of Champions and conclude Aug. 8-11 with the Wyndham Championship. Playoffs will begin Aug. 15-18, and wrap up Aug. 29-Sept. 1. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the latter two legs being cut down to 50 and 30 players, respectively.

The fall series, in which players who did not qualify for the playoffs will battle for status for the 2025 slate, begins Sept. 11-15 with the Fortinet Championship, and concludes Nov. 21-24 with the RSM Classic.

The Presidents Cup, the biennial match-play competition between the United States and the rest of the world sans Europe, is set for Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

The Olympics, which will feature golf for the third time in a row after a 112-year absence, run from July 26-Aug. 11. The golf portion of the competition is July 29-Aug. 4.

Of the 39 regular season and playoff events, 16 have been given limited-field, designated status. Those events are the four majors, the aforementioned three playoff events, the flagship Players Championship, The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.

As for who qualifies for those designated events? That was announced in March. The fields at the regular season designated events will be filled by the top 50 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup standings, the top 10 in the current season’s FedEx Cup standings, the top five FedEx Cup points earners in that tournament’s part of the schedule (West Coast swing, Florida swing, etc.), winners during the current season, the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking and four sponsor’s exemptions.

Eight of the 12 non-major designated events will not feature a 36-hole cut. The three playoff events, along with The Sentry, do not currently send players home at the halfway point. In 2024, they will be joined by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship.

The four that will feature a cut? The Genesis and Arnold Palmer Invitationals, The Players Championship and The Memorial. The Players Championship will continue to have a full field of 144 players, while the other three, per Lynch, will have field sizes of roughly 80 players, with a cut of the top 50 and ties.

Tiger Woods, host of the Genesis Invitational, and Jack Nicklaus, host of The Memorial Tournament, had pushed for their events to have a cut, as an ode to tradition. Woods, who joined the PGA Tour Policy Board on Tuesday, said at this year’s Masters “I still think that there needs to be a penalty for not playing [well]… every event shouldn't be always guaranteed 72 holes. I think that there should be a cut there.”

One thing that will not affect the 2024 schedule, per Lynch? The PGA Tour’s framework agreement with the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Dustin Johnson, of the PIF-backed LIV Golf, told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach last month that PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told him that the league is going ahead with plans for 2024.