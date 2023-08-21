2023 US Ryder Cup Team: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman Lead First Half of American Squad

Half of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team is set, and the squad is stacked with all six automatic qualifiers among the top players in the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Max Homa, No. 9 Brian Harman and No. 11 Wyndham Clark are the first half of an American squad looking to win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

Those six received their spots via automatic qualifying, which ended at the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Sunday. The rest of the 12-man roster will be filled via captain's picks and announced by captain Zach Johnson on Aug. 29.

Prior to the BMW Championship, Scheffler, 27, and Clark, 29, were already locked into their automatic spots, but there was some late drama down the stretch on Sunday. Homa (fifth) and Schauffele (sixth), via a tie for fifth and tie for eighth, respectively, at Olympia Fields Country Club, bumped LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka from fifth on the points list at the start of the week to seventh currently.

LIV Golf events do not count towards the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, so Koepka's points were accumulated at the four majors alone. Now, Koepka, PGA Championship winner and Masters runner-up, would have to be one of Johnson's captain's picks to make the team.

Scheffler, Cantlay and Schauffele will each be making their second Ryder Cup appearances. All were on the team in 2021 at Whistling Straits, which the U.S. won 19-9, the largest margin of victory in a Ryder Cup since 1975.

Scheffler has two wins, two runner-ups and has finished outside the top 25 only twice in 22 starts this season. As a captain's pick at the 2021 Ryder Cup, he went 2-0-1, knocking off then-world No. 1 Jon Rahm in the Sunday singles.

Cantlay and Schauffele have been a formidable duo in team events, going 6-3-0 at the 2019 Presidents Cup, 2021 Ryder Cup and 2022 Presidents Cup, all won by the Americans.

Clark, Harman and Homa, on the other hand, are all Ryder Cup rookies, although Homa, 32, was on the U.S. Presidents Cup team last fall. Clark and Harman, 36, won the U.S. Open and Open Championship, respectively, while Homa has two wins since September of 2022.

Now, the question is this: who will Johnson pick to join those six? Assistant captain Fred Couples, during his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show last month, all but confirmed that Jordan Spieth (eighth) and Cameron Young (ninth) will be on the team.

One has to think that Koepka is also a lock. After all, the U.S. Ryder Cup team is headed by the PGA of America, not the PGA Tour, and Koepka has remained friendly with many on tour despite his move to LIV Golf last June.

Scheffler, when asked at the PGA Championship about Koepka potentially being on the team, said, "I want to win the Ryder Cup. I don’t care about tours or anything like that."

Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion, has not won on Tour since the 2021 Open Championship, but is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career. Pinpoint iron play, his specialty, translates to any golf course, so it is a safe bet that the Californian will be picked.

That leaves two potential spots, with Keegan Bradley (11th), Rickie Fowler (13th), Justin Thomas (15th) and Lucas Glover (16th) among the contenders.

Fowler and Thomas are Ryder Cup veterans, with Thomas serving as the emotional leader for the Americans since his debut in 2018. As for Bradley and Glover, a strong performance at this week's Tour Championship could make Johnson's job a little tougher.

The Ryder Cup is set for Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.