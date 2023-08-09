13-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Professional Soccer Player in US History - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

13-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Professional Soccer Player in US History

Sacramento Republic FC signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough to a contract, making him the youngest soccer pro in US history

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sacramento Republic FC sits at first in the USL Western Conference and went on a thrilling run at the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

A 13-year-old is set to become the youngest professional soccer player in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, Sacramento Republic FC announced that Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, will join the club’s first team roster with a professional contract. Sacramento Republic FC plays in the USL, a second-tier league under MLS. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Originally from Woodland, California, Kimbrough joined Republic FC’s academy in 2021 as an 11-year-old. During his two seasons in the academy program, he scored 61 goals in 81 appearances.

"Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," Sacramento Republic Head Coach Mark Briggs said in a statement.

Read More

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant.

Founded as a USL expansion team in the 2014 season, Republic FC went on a historic run in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, an open competition between all of the different levels of U.S. men's pro soccer. In a series of stunning knockout upsets, Republic FC defeated three MLS sides — San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, in a thrilling penalty kick shootout — before falling to Orlando City SC in the final.

Republic FC currently sits at the top of the USL Western Conference with 12 wins, eight draws and three losses. Pending approval from the federation and league, Kimbrough could make his debut as soon as Sacramento's match on Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.