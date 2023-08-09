13-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Professional Soccer Player in US History

A 13-year-old is set to become the youngest professional soccer player in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, Sacramento Republic FC announced that Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, will join the club’s first team roster with a professional contract. Sacramento Republic FC plays in the USL, a second-tier league under MLS. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Originally from Woodland, California, Kimbrough joined Republic FC’s academy in 2021 as an 11-year-old. During his two seasons in the academy program, he scored 61 goals in 81 appearances.

"Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him," Sacramento Republic Head Coach Mark Briggs said in a statement.

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant.

Founded as a USL expansion team in the 2014 season, Republic FC went on a historic run in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, an open competition between all of the different levels of U.S. men's pro soccer. In a series of stunning knockout upsets, Republic FC defeated three MLS sides — San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, in a thrilling penalty kick shootout — before falling to Orlando City SC in the final.

Republic FC currently sits at the top of the USL Western Conference with 12 wins, eight draws and three losses. Pending approval from the federation and league, Kimbrough could make his debut as soon as Sacramento's match on Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC.