Tenth Lawsuit Filed Against Northwestern Alleges Hazing, Racism and Sexual Abuse

Northwestern University was served its 10th lawsuit alleging hazing and racism in the football program on Wednesday morning. This time, it came from Ramon Diaz, an offensive lineman from 2005-2008.

Diaz alleges upperclassmen shaved "Cinco de Mayo" onto the back of his head while the team watched when he was just 17 years old.

“The holiday itself has a significant meaning to me and my family and then the Latino community at large,” Diaz told Claire Savage of The Associated Press. “I was mocked and ridiculed.”

Diaz was the only Latino offensive lineman on the team at the time, and supported former quarterback Lloyd Yates's claim that the Northwestern environment was especially difficult for players of color.

Former offensive line coach Brett Ingalls told Diaz “I know you grew up on dirt floors, but here we try to keep things clean."

Ingalls also said, “Ramon, you can get a job easily in summer mowing the lawn or painting houses.”

Diaz also told Savage that one of his Black teammates was told to “do that monkey dance you do.” The teammate even received racist comments about his clothes with white players telling him "I know you might dress that way when you’re back in the hood ... but you can’t wear that stuff here.”

Like other Northwestern alum that have spoken out, Diaz also described instances of forced nudity and sexual abuse.

The incidents drove Diaz to attempt suicide and led him to seek therapy for depression.

“I have not watched a full football game since I graduated Northwestern University,” Diaz said. “Something was taken from me.”

Dating back to 2005, Diaz's claims go back the furthest so far. The toxic environment alleged in the 10 lawsuits now covers a span of at least 15 years.

Like Yates and the more recent Northwestern players that have spoken out, the 36-year-old Diaz will be represented by Parker Stinar and Chicago law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard.