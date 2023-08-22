10 Non-First-Round Rookies Who Already Look NFL-Ready

As much as fans expect every rookie to come in and be an impact starter, the reality is much harsher. Only a couple dozen players in each draft class meet those expectations, with a vast majority of them being first-rounders; it is increasingly challenging to find someone capable of filling even a part-time role as the rounds tick on.

Based on their draft position, these rookies weren’t expected to do much right away, but the first two weeks of preseason have shown they look more than ready to contribute.

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Raiders (Round 4, Pick 135)

26-for-36, 304 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions. Through two games, O’Connell has had one of the most impressive rookie preseasons in recent NFL history. That includes the likes of Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes and every other elite quarterback that has entered the league in the past decade. That’s how impressive O’Connell’s 39 dropbacks have been. It’s not only that he’s been nearly pinpointed with his accuracy (only two attempts by my count were off target entirely), but also that he’s making high-level anticipatory reads—especially over the middle of the field.

Now…it’s still only 39 dropbacks over two games against backups. But what O’Connell has been doing should translate vs. starters as high-level decision-making translates to any level of football. If the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment doesn’t work out in Vegas, the Raiders could still be in promising hands.

Tanner McKee, QB, Eagles (Round 6, Pick 188)

While McKee’s stat lines haven’t been as impressive as O’Connell’s, aspects of his performance thus far have been just as notable. McKee has put on an absolute ball-position clinic on downfield throws. The man is routinely tossing hand-offs 15-plus yards downfield in the first two preseason games.

He’s been ultra-quick in getting the ball out of his hands behind what’s been some shaky pockets at times. That’s necessary for a true pocket passer like McKee, who fell to the sixth round largely because of mobility and pocket escapability concerns.

With Marcus Mariota struggling mightily by comparison, it wouldn’t surprise me if McKee ends up as the backup to Jalen Hurts come Week 1.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears (Round 4, Pick 115)

Johnson’s 19 carries for 76 yards may not stand out as anything special, but when you flip on the tape, the way he picked them up does. He didn’t have many clean runways on those 19 carries, yet he still consistently churned positive gains. He has a physical element at 6-foot-2, 223 pounds that could even see him take carries away from veteran D’Onta Foreman in goal-line situations.

With Justin Fields and a bevy of talented running backs, expect the Bears to be one of the run-heaviest teams in football this season.

Dawand Jones, RT, Browns (Round 4, Pick 111)

Don’t just take my word for it—former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger has also liked what he’s seen from the big fella.

What should make Browns fans even more encouraged about Jones’ start is that he’s played nearly two-thirds of the Browns’ offensive snaps so far. He won’t need to start immediately, with Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin firmly entrenched at tackle. But considering both of their injury histories, don’t be surprised if we see a good deal of Jones as a rookie.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans (Round 3, Pick 69)

In a wide-open Texans receiving room, Dell is not only making a push for starting snaps but also to get a leading target share in the C.J. Stroud-led offense. That’s because Dell has been creating gobs of separation at will. It’s not too dissimilar to what we saw on tape at Houston last year, but evaluators had serious questions about how the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder would translate to a hefty jump up in competition. Those questions have been answered in every rep that corners fail to touch Dell at the line of scrimmage.

And for all those size concerns, the 65 yards that Dell picked up in his lone preseason game came while lining up primarily on the outside. That’s not something you’d expect from a receiver his size, but Dell is proving he’s an outlier.

Nick Herbig, OLB, Steelers (Round 4, Pick 132)

Herbig is yet another player who fell in the draft mainly due to his size. Now through two weeks of the preseason, his slender 240-pound frame for an edge-rusher is being used to his advantage. Herbig has an uncanny ability to make his strike zone as narrow as possible for opposing offensive tackles, letting him dip to the edge with ease.

That rep above is a kind of “you have it or you don’t” ability that will give offensive tackles nightmares. He already has 2.5 sacks this preseason while playing less than a full game’s worth of snaps.

Keion White, DE, Patriots (Round 2, Pick 46)

This was one many predicted on draft day as White fits the Patriots’ defensive line mold to a T. He’s a long, power player with inside-outside versatility. His ability to cover ground on the outside at 286 pounds on one play…

...And then stack-shed a guard on the inside in the next play is unique.

While everyone’s preseason reps come with the obvious caveat that they are playing backups, some of White’s most impressive reps have come against league starters like George Fant and Jimmy Morrissey. Expect a hefty workload from the rookie out the gate.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Vikings (UDFA)

No one has overperformed their draft status more this preseason than the UDFA who now projects to be the green dot at linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense. That’s no small feat for a team with seasoned veteran Jordan Hicks and last year’s third-rounder Brian Asamoah in the fold. Pace looks like the same player on tape we saw at Miami (OH) and Cincinnati in the past few years. The fact that he’s one of the most undersized linebackers in the league at 5-foot-11, 231 pounds hasn’t hampered him a bit when mixing it up with NFL offensive linemen.

While he’ll always have some limitations in coverage at that size, Pace went to the perfect defense to protect him in that regard. Brian Flores has been one of the blitz-heaviest defensive play callers in the league and has already let Pace—the best blitzing linebacker in the draft class for my money—tee off on quarterbacks.

Sydney Brown, S, Eagles (Round 3, Pick 66)

Effort has never been a concern with Brown, so it’s no surprise to see him repeatedly laying his body on the line in meaningless preseason games.

That’s just the way he’s built and why he perfectly fits in with this vaunted Eagles defense. He had nine solo tackles in his first preseason action and has shown off his absurd range, too.

While he played almost exclusively in the box at Illinois last year, Brown’s ability to chase down ball carriers with ease sideline to sideline made me think he could also be a difference-maker from a single-high alignment. It looks like the Eagles have plans to utilize his versatile skillset all over the field as a rookie.

Tre Tomlinson, CB, Rams (Round 6, Pick 182)

On one of his first NFL snaps, Tomlinson was bearing down his former TCU teammate and first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Giving up over six inches and 35 pounds, Tomlinson throttled down right on a hitch route and broke up his first career target. He followed it up a little later on in that first game by running hip-to-hip with Johnston downfield to contest the catch point.

Through two games, Tomlinson still hasn’t allowed a catch downfield. Maybe most impressively, the shortest corner in the 2023 draft class has done it all from an outside alignment. With a barren group of corners in Los Angeles after Jalen Ramsey’s departure, Tomlinson will be starting sooner rather than later if he keeps this up.