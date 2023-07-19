Zillow, Other Online Rental Housing Platforms Agree to Help Biden Fight ‘Junk Fees’ - The Messenger
Zillow, Other Online Rental Housing Platforms Agree to Help Biden Fight ‘Junk Fees’

The platforms are launching website features that show rental fees upfront so that renters can determine the entire cost of a unit

Published |Updated
Nicole Gaudiano
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic plan at the Flex LTD manufacturing plant on July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, South Carolina.Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Three of the largest online rental housing platforms are signing up to help the Biden administration target “junk fees” that drive up costs for apartment hunters.

Zillow, Apartments.com, and AffordableHousing.com have agreed to launch website features that show rental fees upfront so that renters can determine the entire cost of a unit, the White House Competition Council announced Wednesday, saying transparency will help drive down the costs.

Those junk fees may include rental application fees that exceed the cost of running background or credit checks and other additional charges, such as “convenience fees” for paying rent online. 

“It's about transparency and giving consumers the opportunities to really effectively comparison shop,” a senior administration official told reporters.

The online platforms’ actions build on similar steps taken by private sector leaders in the airline and event ticket industries as the Biden administration targets junk fees.

The rental housing initiative is one of three the White House Competition Council is announcing Wednesday as part of its goal to boost competition and drive down costs. The group is meeting to mark the second anniversary of President Joe Biden’s executive order establishing the council to promote economic competition.

The Department of Agriculture is launching a new enforcement partnership with more than two dozen bipartisan state attorneys general to help them tackle price-gouging and other anticompetitive practices in food and agriculture markets. 

Meanwhile, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are releasing for public comment a draft update of the merger guidelines, which describe and guide the agencies’ review of mergers and acquisitions to determine compliance with federal antitrust laws.

