Zelenskyy Says Counter Offensive Delayed By Lack of Munitions, Training, Giving Russia ‘Time to Mine Our Lands’
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said desired F-16 jets could still be 'months and months' away for the embattled country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that a counteroffensive against Russia was pushed because of delays in munition and training support.
Zelenskyy spoke to Zakaria as part of the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado and their talk aired on CNN on Sunday. The Ukrainian president said a military offensive was originally planned for the spring.
"We did have plans to start it in spring. But we didn’t, because, frankly, we had not enough munitions and armaments and not enough brigades properly trained in these weapons, still, more, that the training missions were held outside Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
He added there was a "slower pace" to the country's counteroffensive efforts because Russia was given time to "mine" Ukraine's land.
- Zelenskyy Halfway Done Taking Back Ukraine Territory, F-16’s ‘Months Away’ At Least: Blinken
- Trump Says He’d Tell Europe They’re ‘About $100 Billion Short’ to Help ‘Settle’ Ukraine Invasion
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Slams NATO ‘Weakness’ Over Lack of Ukraine Invitation as Summit Begins
- The Ukraine War in data: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the numbers
- Pence Backs Biden’s Decision To Send Cluster Munitions To Ukraine
"It provided Russia with time to mine all our lands and build several lines of defense ... Because of that, they built more of those lines. And, really, they had a lot of mines in our fields," he said.
President Joe Biden recently provided Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions in light of the country and the U.S. being low on other ammunition.
Ukraine is also waiting on F-16 fighter jets, something the U.S. got behind in May.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Zakaria on Sunday that it would still be months before Ukraine gets the jets, as they still need to be trained and set up to maintain the equipment.
According to Blinken in his talk with Zakaria, Ukraine has taken back more than half of the territory seized by Russia in their invasion.
The Biden administration announced a $2.1 billion security aid package to Ukraine last month, a package consisting primarily of funding for air defense and ammunition.
