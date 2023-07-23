Zelenskyy Says Counter Offensive Delayed By Lack of Munitions, Training, Giving Russia ‘Time to Mine Our Lands’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Zelenskyy Says Counter Offensive Delayed By Lack of Munitions, Training, Giving Russia ‘Time to Mine Our Lands’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said desired F-16 jets could still be 'months and months' away for the embattled country

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that a counteroffensive against Russia was pushed because of delays in munition and training support.

Zelenskyy spoke to Zakaria as part of the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado and their talk aired on CNN on Sunday. The Ukrainian president said a military offensive was originally planned for the spring.

"We did have plans to start it in spring. But we didn’t, because, frankly, we had not enough munitions and armaments and not enough brigades properly trained in these weapons, still, more, that the training missions were held outside Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He added there was a "slower pace" to the country's counteroffensive efforts because Russia was given time to "mine" Ukraine's land.

Read More

"It provided Russia with time to mine all our lands and build several lines of defense ... Because of that, they built more of those lines. And, really, they had a lot of mines in our fields," he said.

President Joe Biden recently provided Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions in light of the country and the U.S. being low on other ammunition.

Ukraine is also waiting on F-16 fighter jets, something the U.S. got behind in May.

KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 28: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with President Duda and President Nauseda on June 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia, which controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after seizing it during the invasion of Ukraine, may have placed the devices to "simulate an attack."Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Zakaria on Sunday that it would still be months before Ukraine gets the jets, as they still need to be trained and set up to maintain the equipment.

According to Blinken in his talk with Zakaria, Ukraine has taken back more than half of the territory seized by Russia in their invasion.

The Biden administration announced a $2.1 billion security aid package to Ukraine last month, a package consisting primarily of funding for air defense and ammunition.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.