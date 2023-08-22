Youngkin Takes on Virginia School District Defying Gender Identity Policies: ‘Doesn’t Have a Choice’

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has criticized a school district in his state for refusing to abide by new policies enacted by the Virginia Department of Education.

Youngkin told Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday, that Prince Williams County Public Schools (PWCS) "doesn't have a choice" in the matter because it is the law.

"The law is very clear that I issue model policies and local school districts have to adopt policies consistent with the model policies. And I would add to the fact that this is common sense," Youngkin said in an appearance on The Story.

PWCS released a statement last week that will not follow the new model policies, but they are going to stick to the old ones established in 2021 that acknowledge the "rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students" because it is "consistent with both federal and state anti-discrimination laws."

The old law required teacher to use students' preferred pronouns and allowed students to use restrooms that corresponded with their gender identity.

Many view Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a potential presidential contender Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Parents and guardians are critical in their child’s education and PWCS has a history of working directly with families of students who are transgender, and those who are gender nonconforming, to ensure a safe and positive academic experience that meets individual student needs. Sensitive situations are addressed on a case-by-case basis in the best interest of the child, while prioritizing safety," the statement said.

However, the new 2023 law reverses that and requires students to use facilities associated with their gender assigned at birth and prohibits the use of pronouns or nicknames unless parents have signed off on the change or been notified of it.

"We are very straightforwardly saying that first, parents are in charge of their children's lives," Youngkin told MacCallum. "The kids don't belong to the state. They belong to parents and to families, and they have the ultimate say in decisions that that child is going to make with a parent, not with a bureaucrat."

Youngkin says parental frustrations are occurring throughout the state of Virginia and PCWS needs to "comply."

"This is a parent moment, not a political moment," the governor said. "And they will, in fact, comply with the law and stop thinking that they know more than parents."