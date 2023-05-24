Yellen To Appear Before Congress After Debt Ceiling Deadline

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to testify before a House committee on June 7, after Republicans publicly questioned this week her prediction that the deadline to reach a debt limit deal was June 1.
Yellen will appear before the House Financial Services Committee, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger. The committee is chaired by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), one of House Republicans' top negotiators for debt ceiling talks.
Yellen's appearance before the committee comes after some Republicans called into question her projection that the U.S. would run out of the ability to pay its bills on June 1. The deadline has pushed lawmakers up against a wall to reach a deal to lift the debt limit or face a national default.
House Republicans and the White House were continuing talks over a debt ceiling deal at the White House on Wednesday.
- Treasury Secretary Yellen to Huddle with Top Bankers This Week on Debt Ceiling
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5
- Debt Ceiling Talks Likely to Resume Tuesday
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised
- Treasury Secretary: ‘Highly Likely’ Debt Limit Deadline Is Early June
