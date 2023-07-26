‘Worst of All Worlds’: The Biden Team Can’t Shake The Hunter Saga

When Republicans used the now-famous line “Where’s Hunter?” as a rallying cry for their base in 2020, Democrats rolled their eyes.

Now, they just want the Hunter Biden saga to go away.

The array of issues facing the president’s son continues to suck up more and more of the political oxygen, creating a growing headache for Joe Biden and his team heading into the 2024 campaign.

There is the ongoing House investigation examining the younger Biden’s foreign business dealings and whether the president himself was involved. There are the issues with Hunter Biden’s estranged daughter, who the first couple hasn’t acknowledged as one of their grandchildren. And earlier this week, a new report found Hunter Biden sold his artwork to a Democratic donor whom President Biden named to a commission.

But arguably the biggest setback for Bidenworld came Wednesday, when Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with the Justice Department was put on hold as the judge awaits more information about the deal between the president’s son and federal prosecutors. The holdup is over whether the agreement means he would be immunized from future prosecution for other crimes.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one firearm offense. But a wider investigation of the Biden family remains "ongoing,” said David Weiss, a U.S. attorney for Delaware leading the Hunter Biden probe.

“It’s the worst of all worlds,” said Democratic strategist Christy Setzer. “Today’s events keep Hunter and his problems in the news, but without the definitive resolution promised earlier this morning.”

“I’m sure the campaign would just like to move on,” she added.

It is the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president’s child has faced such dire legal consequences.

“Right now, it is a big old nuisance,” said Susan Del Percio, the longtime Republican strategist who supported Biden in the 2020 election.

Del Percio said the string of issues facing Biden’s son will continue to loom over the 2024 campaign and the president shouldn’t shy away from addressing it.

“He puts his family front and center quite often, and it's a part of who he is. He doesn't seem to hide from who he is,” she said. “He shouldn't start now.”

Other presidents, including Biden’s potential 2024 opponent, Donald Trump, have also had issues with family members. Last year, for example, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the Trump’s children alleging that they, together with their father, schemed to adjust the value of the family real estate portfolio as they sought tax breaks and applied for loans. (A judge dismissed claims against Ivanka Trump last month in the case.)

Separately, Donald Trump Jr. made headlines after he met with a woman linked to the Kremlin in 2016. His father later tweeted that his son was trying to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton.

But the headlines for Hunter Biden keep coming.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Last week, for example, a House Oversight and Accountability committee hearing showed explicit photos of the president’s son, creating another uncomfortable moment for the first family.

“It’s a problem,” said Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. “It is a pillar to the GOP attacking the character of Biden and a way to shift attention away from his policies and a way to suggest equivalence with the corruption of Trump.

At the same time, it seems “very likely” that Hunter Biden’s team and the prosecutors will resolve their issues, said Adam Goldberg, special associate counsel to former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s. In that case, the White House and campaign can quickly move on.

“Today’s refusal by the prosecutors to agree to blanket immunity shows them being tough,” said Goldberg, who co-founded the strategic communications firm Trident DMG. “But, the last thing the campaign wants is the deal to blow up and have an ongoing prosecution and trial play out. That would be a persistent distraction that would eat up air time and column inches otherwise spent on the campaign’s messages.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to preempt questions about Hunter Biden at the beginning of Wednesday’s press briefing. She reiterated that Hunter Biden is a “private citizen,” that this was a “personal matter” for him, and that the case was handled independently and led by a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

“The president, the first lady – they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” Jean-Pierre said, referring reporters to the DOJ and Hunter Biden’s representatives for further questions.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who is leading the Biden investigation on Capitol Hill as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, seized on Wednesday’s developments, saying the judge “did the right thing by refusing to rubberstamp Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal.”

A possible impeachment inquiry related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings is also hanging over the president’s head, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., opened the door to one this week.

“I never said that anybody's guilty, but there's plenty there to look at,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said during a briefing Wednesday with Hispanic journalists. “And we owe it to the American people to look at it.”

Still, while some Democrats fear the issue surrounding Biden’s son could become akin to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal that loomed over her campaign in 2016, some Democrats say Hunter Biden’s woes pale in comparison to the indictments and growing number of lawsuits plaguing Trump.

“‘But Hunter Biden’ is not the political antidote to a former president’s two, maybe three indictments and ongoing investigations,” said Nayerra Haq, a former Obama administration official, who nodded to the “but her emails” outcry from Republicans during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. “Unaffiliated voters aren’t moving based on cases slowly moving through the court system.”

Setzer agreed: “The good news [is] I don’t think there are many persuadable voters who think Hunter Biden’s legal issues, and not, say, the economy should be at the top of their voting agenda.”

Rebecca Morin contributed.