World Fumbles Efforts To Cut Methane, a Potent Greenhouse Gas

Policies across the world aimed at cutting emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, are dramatically inadequate, according to research published Friday.

Emissions of the second-most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide come primarily from oil and gas extraction and refining, agriculture and livestock, and waste management. A new study published in the journal One Earth found that policies designed to cut methane emissions to combat climate change cover only 13 percent of those emissions globally. The policies that do exist are variable and their effectiveness isn’t entirely clear.

“I was really surprised that such a low percentage was covered by policies, given that this is not a new challenge,” said the study’s lead author Maria Olczak, a PhD candidate at Queen Mary University of London. “It is absolutely vital that we act now to reduce methane if we are going to meet our 2030 and 2050 climate targets.”

A big problem – and an opportunity

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is about 80 times more effective at warming the planet than carbon dioxide over a 20-year time frame; it does not linger in the atmosphere as long, though. That means reducing emissions could offer important short-term relief from climate change as the world struggles to engage in the broader decarbonization effort.

For the new study, researchers conducted a comprehensive review of all existing methane mitigation policies, from regulatory approaches like identifying and fixing leaks at oil and gas wells to economic incentives like credits for reducing emissions from waste facilities. They identified a total of 255 policies currently in force, with substantial variation by region and emissions source.

North America and Europe have policies covering upward of 20 percent of certain types of methane emissions — from fossil fuels for North America, and biogenic sources including waste and agriculture for Europe — while no policies in the Middle East cover any of its fossil fuel-based methane emissions. Other regions fall between those extremes, but none exceed 25 percent of the total methane emissions.

There are a number of explanations for the lack of coverage of these policies for methane. One, said Olczak, is “the opposition of the fossil fuel and agricultural industry to new policies that raise the cost of production for industries facing international competition.”

The other dangerous greenhouse gas

While carbon dioxide rightly gets most of the headlines when it comes to climate change, methane’s role — and the opportunity that cutting its emissions represents — has gained substantial attention in recent years. More than 100 countries have now signed on to the Global Methane Pledge, a non-binding promise to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030.

That move, if successful, would cut about 0.2 degrees Celsius of warming, a meaningful chunk when the global goal set out in the Paris Agreement is to keep warming below 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The new study lays bare how tough a climb that will be.

“What this paper does is reminds us that methane is just a huge part of the climate change challenge, but one that policymakers around the world have been very slow to begin to examine,” said Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan who focuses on methane and other climate policies and was not involved in the study. “I think the paper underscores just how far we would have to go to seriously begin to approach the goals of that pledge.”

Gaps in effectiveness

Importantly, the researchers also examined the effectiveness of some methane mitigation policies, through a literature review of other studies. This was limited to fossil fuel-related methane emissions, as very little research exists on the other sectors. They found that the effectiveness of the policies is still largely unclear, and likely varied, because of differences in measurement of methane, among other factors.

Rabe said that in the U.S. at least, some recent policy changes have paved the way for better methane emission regulation at least from the oil and gas sector, if not the agricultural and waste sectors. This includes a collection of proposals released last November that would improve methane monitoring, tighten restrictions on flaring of natural gas, and more. But there is still an enormous amount of improvement needed.

“This is an area that has just been badly understudied and desperately needs attention,” he said.