Woody Harrelson Faces Criticism Online Over RFK Jr. Hat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Woody Harrelson Faces Criticism Online Over RFK Jr. Hat

The actor's photo with Cheryl Hines is being compared to his SNL monologue back in February, where he criticized vaccinations

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Woody Harrelson poses for a selfie with Cheryl HinesCheryl Hines/Instagram

Actor Woody Harrelson is facing criticism online, mainly from liberals or Democratic voters, for appearing to support Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on social media on Thursday.

Harrelson appears in a picture wearing a campaign hat posted by fellow actress Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.'s wife. Online, people criticized him for supporting Biden's Democratic opponent.

Harrelson is being criticized mainly for sharing RFK Jr.'s beliefs against vaccinations, something the actor had already showed earlier in February during his Saturday Night Live monologue, where he compared vaccines to drugs being sold by drug cartels.

Read More

Devin Duke, a social media strategist, called Harrelson an "anti-science quack."

Others, like former Bill Clinton White House staffer Claude Taylor, called out that actors should not be seen as role models.

Ultimately, some people online chose to defend Harrelson, saying that actors should be able to support whichever candidate they'd like.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.