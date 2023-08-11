Woody Harrelson Faces Criticism Online Over RFK Jr. Hat

Actor Woody Harrelson is facing criticism online, mainly from liberals or Democratic voters, for appearing to support Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on social media on Thursday.
Harrelson appears in a picture wearing a campaign hat posted by fellow actress Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr.'s wife. Online, people criticized him for supporting Biden's Democratic opponent.
Harrelson is being criticized mainly for sharing RFK Jr.'s beliefs against vaccinations, something the actor had already showed earlier in February during his Saturday Night Live monologue, where he compared vaccines to drugs being sold by drug cartels.
Devin Duke, a social media strategist, called Harrelson an "anti-science quack."
Others, like former Bill Clinton White House staffer Claude Taylor, called out that actors should not be seen as role models.
Ultimately, some people online chose to defend Harrelson, saying that actors should be able to support whichever candidate they'd like.
