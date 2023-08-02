Wisconsin Supreme Court Has Liberal Majority for First Time in More Than a Decade - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
Wisconsin Supreme Court Has Liberal Majority for First Time in More Than a Decade

Justice Janet Protasiewicz is replacing former conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Judge Janet Protasiewicz onstage during the live taping of “Pod Save America,” hosted by WisDems at the Barrymore Theater on March 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for WisDems

The Wisconsin Supreme Court now has a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years as of Tuesday, when Justice Janet Protasiewicz began her 10-year term.

She is replacing former conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. Protasiewicz's campaign focused on abortion rights and the state's redistricting maps — calling the Republican's drawing "rigged." She won against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

“We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected,” Protasiewicz said during her swearing-in ceremony. “We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in communities that are safe. And we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, joined by Rep. Mark Pocan and other Democrats were present in her ceremony.

Protasiewicz's first main issue to tackle may be the upcoming lawsuit challenging GOP-drawn legislative and congressional district maps in Wisconsin, which is expected to be filed in the next few weeks.

