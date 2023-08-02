Wisconsin Supreme Court Has Liberal Majority for First Time in More Than a Decade

The Wisconsin Supreme Court now has a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years as of Tuesday, when Justice Janet Protasiewicz began her 10-year term.
She is replacing former conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. Protasiewicz's campaign focused on abortion rights and the state's redistricting maps — calling the Republican's drawing "rigged." She won against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
“We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected,” Protasiewicz said during her swearing-in ceremony. “We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in communities that are safe. And we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law.”
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, joined by Rep. Mark Pocan and other Democrats were present in her ceremony.
- Lawsuit Filed Challenging Wisconsin Congressional Maps After State Supreme Court Shift
- The Supreme Court nomination hearings focused more on politics than Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Majority Believe Supreme Court Makes Decisions Based on Politics, Approve of Affirmative Action Ruling: Poll
- 3 times the Supreme Court went against public opinion
- How Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election became a referendum on abortion access
Protasiewicz's first main issue to tackle may be the upcoming lawsuit challenging GOP-drawn legislative and congressional district maps in Wisconsin, which is expected to be filed in the next few weeks.
