Wisconsin Supreme Court Has Liberal Majority for First Time in More Than a Decade

The Wisconsin Supreme Court now has a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years as of Tuesday, when Justice Janet Protasiewicz began her 10-year term.

She is replacing former conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. Protasiewicz's campaign focused on abortion rights and the state's redistricting maps — calling the Republican's drawing "rigged." She won against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

“We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected,” Protasiewicz said during her swearing-in ceremony. “We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in communities that are safe. And we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, joined by Rep. Mark Pocan and other Democrats were present in her ceremony.

Protasiewicz's first main issue to tackle may be the upcoming lawsuit challenging GOP-drawn legislative and congressional district maps in Wisconsin, which is expected to be filed in the next few weeks.