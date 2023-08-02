Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez Launches ‘Win Wisconsin’ PAC (Exclusive)

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is beginning to flex her political muscle.

Rodriguez is launching Win Wisconsin PAC, a new political action committee dedicated to supporting state legislative candidates that have science and health backgrounds.

The PAC will also support candidates that support increased access to health care including the expansion of BadgerCare, a health care program for low-income Wisconsinites.

Early projections according to a source familiar with the PAC say they aim to invest $2 million through the cycle. The group will aim to donate directly to candidates early, including incumbents and challengers, and in uncontested primaries.

Rodriguez, a former nurse, said she chose to run for office after two decades working in the health care system and seeing how it fell short and left “too many Wisconsinites without access to care.”

“There are commonsense actions that we can and must take to strengthen access to health care in our state, including expanding coverage, investing in mental health care, and improving access to substance abuse treatment, lowering prescription drug costs, and protecting reproductive care,” said Rodriguez. She added that the party needs to elect more legislators “who will stand shoulder to shoulder with Governor Evers and me in the fight to ensure every Wisconsite can get the care they need.”

Rodriguez replaced former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on the ticket for the 2022 election alongside Evers, who won reelection. She was first elected to the General Assembly in 2020 and was only one of the two challengers to unseat an incumbent member that year, representing a district in southeastern Wisconsin that has since flipped back to the Republican column.

Despite Wisconsin’s reputation for razor-thin statewide elections, Republicans have healthy majorities in both legislative chambers. Republicans have a 63-35 advantage in the state Assembly and a 21-11 advantage in the state Senate.

However, Democrats have newfound energy in the state, powered by the Supreme Court decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade, and with it the national right to abortion. In April, liberals gained a majority on the state Supreme Court, when Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points. Over $45 million was spent to inform voters that the issues of abortion and redistricting were on the ballot.

Wisconsin will once again be a battleground state on the presidential level, and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is a top target for Republicans hoping to flip her seat. The PAC hopes to boost Democratic turnout at the precinct and district levels to ensure more Democratic victories.

“With early and continued support and the resources to reach voters across the state, we will be able to help Democrats protect and expand the number of seats in the state legislature and continue making progress for Wisconsinites,” said Rodriguez.