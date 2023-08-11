Wisconsin Judge Allows Fake Electors Lawsuit to Proceed - The Messenger
Wisconsin Judge Allows Fake Electors Lawsuit to Proceed

The case is set to go to trial in September 2024

Mariana Labbate
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pa.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday allowed the $2.4 million lawsuit against Trump's fake electors in the state to proceed, as a request for the case to be dismissed was rejected.

The lawsuit against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his lawyers was filed in May by two Democratic electors and a voter. They are accusing Trump and two of his lawyers of meeting in December of 2021 in an attempt to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump, overturning Joe Biden's victory.

The case is set to go to trial in September 2024, two months before the presidential elections.

Trump is being accused of conspiring with fake electors in a number of states, including Wisconsin, as well Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

