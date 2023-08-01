Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany Says He Won’t Run Against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany on Tuesday announced he will not mount a challenge for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's seat.
The move leaves Baldwin with no current opponents, but that not stop Tiffany from taking a shot at the senator, calling her a "a rubber stamp for President Biden" in the statement.
Tiffany was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022, representing Wisconsin's 7th Congressional Distrcit.
"After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District," Tiffany said. "Let there be no doubt, I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their fiscal recklessness, open border disaster, and the weaponization of the Justice Department against the American people."
- Wisconsin Republicans Lose Their Best Shot at Defeating Tammy Baldwin
- Wisconsin Republican Eyes Senate Bid After Gallagher Passes on Run
- Wisconsin Republicans Are Still Searching for a Senate Candidate. Democrats Know Who They Prefer
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Attend ‘Intimate’ Fundraiser with Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Supporter
- Baldwin, First Openly LGBTQ Senator, Seeks Reelection at a Perilous Time
He said he also looks forward to "working with" the GOP nominees int the senate and presidential race in 2024.
Baldwin easily won reelection in 2018 by more than 10 points over Republican Leah Vukmir.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics