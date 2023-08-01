Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany Says He Won’t Run Against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin - The Messenger
Politics
Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany Says He Won’t Run Against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin currently has no major opponents in the Senate race

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) participates in a ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany on Tuesday announced he will not mount a challenge for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin's seat.

The move leaves Baldwin with no current opponents, but that not stop Tiffany from taking a shot at the senator, calling her a "a rubber stamp for President Biden" in the statement.

Tiffany was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022, representing Wisconsin's 7th Congressional Distrcit.

"After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District," Tiffany said. "Let there be no doubt, I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their fiscal recklessness, open border disaster, and the weaponization of the Justice Department against the American people."

Read More

He said he also looks forward to "working with" the GOP nominees int the senate and presidential race in 2024.

Baldwin easily won reelection in 2018 by more than 10 points over Republican Leah Vukmir.

