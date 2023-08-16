Will Trump Be on Trial in Georgia by Election Day 2024? No Chance, Experts Say

Fani Willis said she wants to bring Donald Trump and his 18 associates to trial by February 2024. Good luck with that.

Legal experts from across the political spectrum said Tuesday that they have serious doubts that the Fulton County district attorney can get her case before an Atlanta-based jury at anywhere close to that pace given the sweeping nature of the felony criminal charges she just lodged against the former president and allies.

That assessment also takes into account the growing logjam of other legal challenges Trump is already facing up and down the Eastern U.S. too.

“Almost certainly no chance,” Eric Segall, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University, told the Messenger when asked to size up Willis’ proposal that the judge presiding over her case schedule it for trial in about six months.

The timing for the Georgia trial will very much be up to Scott McAfee, a Fulton County superior court judge who got the draw to oversee Willis’ case. But he won’t be operating in a vacuum. The DA's office get a say in when they are ready for the trial. So do the lawyers for Trump and all his new co-defendants, who can make their own arguments surrounding a constitutional rights to due process.

JUDGE SCOTT MCAFEE The Superior Court of Fulton County

McAfee also will need to take into account the other criminal cases where judges have already claimed — or are on the verge of claiming — valuable real estate for their own trials during an election cycle where the star defendant is trying to win back his old job as president of the United States.

That list includes:

Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested a January 2024 trial start date in Washington, D.C., seeking to put Trump in prison for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The federal prosecution team said it would take four to six weeks to present their case. On Thursday, the former president’s lawyers face a deadline to submit their proposal for a trial date, and U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to make a ruling on the schedule after hearing arguments at an Aug. 28 hearing.

In New York, Trump is scheduled to go on trial in March for upward of three weeks surrounding alleged “hush money” payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 White House campaign. That date appears like it could be reshuffled though after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg opened the door on Smith snagging his slot if it was needed.

Trump is also scheduled to go on trial in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Fla., for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and his attempts with two co-defendants to obstruct the ensuing federal investigation. The former president’s legal team said in court they expect the trial to last nearly two months once it begins. Smith's team says it can make its case in 21 days.

Three other civil cases also are packed onto Trump’s calendar too, starting with an Oct. 2, 2023, trial in a fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization in New York Supreme Court; the second civil defamation trial from writer E. Jean Carroll set for Jan. 15, 2024; and a pyramid scheme class-action suit slated for Jan. 29, 2024.

Combined, the 2023-2024 calendar is increasingly getting filled up to the point that the thinking is the Georgia case won’t be ready for trial until after Election Day.

A restaurant welcomes former President Donald Trump to Fort Pierce as his attorneys are scheduled to visit the The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“This is the indictment Jack Smith might have brought if he had more time,” said Paul Rosenzweig, the founder of Red Branch Consulting and ex-deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security. “It is also, however, the indictment that won’t be tried before the next election.”

By all measure, Trump has no desire to see the Georgia case get to trial before voters go to the polls to pick their next president.

His lawyers have made repeated requests in the other criminal cases to push back the start date beyond November, 2024, though so far they haven’t had much luck convincing a judge to go along with them. One source familiar with Trump’s legal strategy told The Messenger on Tuesday a trial in Georgia wouldn’t happen until 2026.

Such a long delay may be more a wish than a reality. But legal experts still have a hard time seeing the Georgia case moving forward as fast as Willis’ comments during her Monday post-indictment news conference. They point to another case Willis has brought with its own sprawling cast of defendants under the same Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization (RICO) law involving the Young Slime Life gang. Jury selection began in January and continues to this day eight months later, making Georgia history.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Willis said on Monday she wants to try all 19 co-defendants in the Trump 2020 case together.

But experts say that pushing ahead with that approach means potential delays from many directions. Any plea agreements Wills secures from indicted co-conspirators would slow things down. So will the production of discovery evidence that Trump and his associates are allowed to see to mount their defense. There are also a bevy of pre-trial motions that will require responses from more than a dozen sets of lawyers.

Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff charged on Monday in the Georgia case, took a first swing on Tuesday when he filed an appeal to take his case to a federal district court in Georgia. Experts say pushes like that, either focused on Willis' entire indictment, or just parts of it, have the potential for even more delays.

“And that could take a long time,” Segall said, “because if it gets denied, appealed, and then appealed again.”