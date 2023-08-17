‘Wildly, Characteristically, Dishonest’: Jake Tapper Bites Back After Laura Ingraham Calls Him, Others ‘Sick’ Over Trump Mugshot
The CNN host blasted Fox News and their anchor, drudging up the Dominion defamation settlement
CNN's Jake Tapper took sharp digs at Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday after the latter called him and others "sick" over their coverage of former President Donald Trump's fourth indictment.
Tapper responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, to a clip from Fox News host Ingraham in which she knocked media anchors for their focus on the idea of Trump being fingerprinted and given a mugshot for his Fulton County, Georgia indictment.
He's charged with more than a dozen felonies, including racketeering, related to his and others' attempts to contest the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
"These people are sick. How is a mug shot of the former president in any way necessary or in any way good for America?" Ingraham said after playing a series of media hits on the impending Trump mugshot.
A graphic also appeared on the screen with the text "humiliating themselves" that included Tapper, Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and Nicolle Wallace.
"Are they really worried he's going to disappear into the general population or that as a 2024 presidential candidate that he's going to try to leave the country?" Ingraham said about the idea of a Trump mugshot.
She added, "The sick fantasy never ends."
- Donald Trump Blasts Fox’s Laura Ingraham Over ‘Hit Piece’
- Fox News Host Laura Ingraham On Her New Time Slot, Her ‘Dear Friend’ Tucker Carlson, And How RFK Jr. and Trump Are Similar (Exclusive)
- Jake Tapper Recalls Being ‘Rickrolled’ By Trump When Addressing ‘Wall-to-Wall’ Coverage: ‘Not a Proud Moment for the Media’
- Jake Tapper Says Post-Chris Licht CNN Is ‘Really Good’: ‘Morale Hasn’t Been Better in Years’
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
Tapper bit back and responded to the clip and his inclusion in the criticism — despite simply reporting the story — accusing the former president's supporters of lashing out at anyone relaying the facts about his mounting legal woes.
The CNN host also took a dig at Fox as a network, drudging up their $780 million defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
"I know facts are a tough concept for the $787.5M defamation settlement channel, but in this piece CNN journalists & commentators, including conservatives, stating *facts* about Trump's legal issues are falsely described as reveling in them," Tapper wrote. "Wildly, characteristically dishonest."
