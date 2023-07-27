Why Russian Media Loves Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Russian media and the Kremlin’s top propagandists spend countless hours bashing the United States. Now they have found an American politician to love: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Democratic presidential candidate and nephew of President John F. Kennedy is featured prominently in Russian media, thanks to his regular criticism of the U.S. and its role in Ukraine in particular–and his recent call for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kennedy’s appearance on a Fox News “Town Hall” this week was covered and quoted by dozens of Russian media outlets–state news agencies, national and local media, and pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

“Biden’s rival in the election advocated dialogue with Russia and condemned the U.S. role in Ukraine,” said the international Russian-language news outlet RTVI.

Olga Skabeeva, one of Putin’s most popular propagandists, posted a fragment of the Town Hall on her Telegram channel in which Kennedy said, “I think we don't have a choice, Russia's not going to lose this war. Russia can't afford this, it's like us losing the war to Mexico.”

And the pro-Kremlin publication Krasnaya Vesna used Kennedy's words to repeat a popular Kremlin narrative: that by aiding Ukraine, the U.S. is risking a nuclear conflagration with Russia.

“They (Russia) have thousands more nuclear weapons than we do. And no one seems to care,” Krasnaya Vesna said, quoting Kennedy.

It’s not surprising that the Kremlin’s supporters are spreading Kennedy’s message–because that message is so often an exact replica of Putin’s own propaganda.

RTVI said as much in its coverage of the Town Hall.

“In his interview with Fox, Kennedy accused the U.S. of ‘pushing’ Ukraine into an armed conflict. According to Kennedy, Washington had sabotaged the Minsk agreements of 2014-2015 aimed at ending hostilities in eastern Ukraine, while Putin was ready to negotiate.”

That’s an almost verbatim repeat of various speeches Putin has given, in which the Russian president blames the U.S. for the tragedy in Ukraine. And it makes no mention of the fact that Putin is waging an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

In Russia, imagining a President Kennedy

Some of the Russian commentary has looked at how a Kennedy Jr. presidency might alter the course of the war.

This was Vedomosti, once one of the best independent newspapers in Russia and now completely under Kremlin’s control:

“Kennedy Jr. called Ukraine a victim of the confrontation between Russia and the United States,” the paper wrote. “He explained that if he wins the elections, he will achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Komsomolskaya Pravda, Putin’s favorite newspaper, repeated Kennedy’s calls for a dialogue with Putin, and gave its own take on some 20th-century U.S. history.

“The politician (Kennedy) remembered the words of his uncle during the Soviet era. He noted the huge losses of the Soviet Union in World War II and said that America ‘needs to put itself in their place.’”

And RTVI repeated Kennedy’s claim that Washington had “missed many opportunities” to resolve the war peacefully. The network added: “The presidential candidate also said that the United States and NATO, with their policies towards Ukraine and Russia, have been creating the conditions for hostilities for decades.”

It’s all music to the Kremlin’s ears.

Is the propaganda getting through to the Russian public? That’s hard to know, but a conversation with my childhood friend Andrey (I’ve changed his name at his request) was illuminating.

Andrey lives in the city of Orel, south of Moscow. I live in the U.S. now, but I still correspond with him from time to time. And I’ve heard Andrey repeat elements of Putin's propaganda. Now he’s cheering for Kennedy.

“Look, Kennedy is speaking the truth,” Andrey wrote to me this week. “Almost all my friends and acquaintances think so too.”